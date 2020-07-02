A ‘Groundhog Day’ TV Show Is in the Works, According to Stephen Tobolowsky

In Groundhog Day, which just might be Bill Murray‘s best movie, jaded weatherman Phil Connors is stuck in a time loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day until he can become a better, more enlightened person and turn his life around by finally moving it forward. Now, it sounds like that idea is about to loop back again on all of us, proving once and for all “humanity” hasn’t quite reached the level of enlightenment it needs to yet. According to actor/national treasure Stephen Tobolowsky on the Production Meeting Podcast, a Groundhog Day TV series is in the works.

Tobolowsky didn’t reveal any plot, story, or structure details (hey, we’ve proven time loops work in TV on Russian Doll, why can’t they work here too?), but the man who iconically played “Needlenose” Ned Ryerson in the original film charmingly spilled the beans on how casually he himself found out about the project.

There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works. One of the producers – I was working on The Goldbergs or Schooled, one of those shows over on the Sony lot, and one of them saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show. Could you be Ned for the TV show?’ I go, ‘Sure. Yeah. No problem’… But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?

I am not going to lie: The idea of a Tobolowsky/Ned-centered take where he comes to terms with his identity post-Phil encounter tickles me to no end. Plus: We would actually get to find out which of Phil’s many groundhog days “stuck” as the main continuity, as that would be where this show’s timeline would kick off (I imagine). Beyond his work in the aforementioned The Goldbergs and Schooled, Tobolowsky is kicking ass in his regularly occurring show One Day at a Time, and I would love to see him get more and more leading TV work. Final question for y’all: What’s the over-under on Murray ever appearing?

