Hallmark has revealed that Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera will star in the new upcoming movie, Groundswell, as leads. The Hallmark movie is set to premiere on the network later in the year.

Groundswell is a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries project that is based on the debut best-selling novel of the same name written by Katie Lee Biegel. The popular Food Network host will make a cameo appearance and also as executive director on the movie. The movie follows the story of an Atlanta chef Emma, played by Chabert, who is faced with setbacks both personally and professionally. In a bid to refocus herself, she takes a trip to Hawaii. Her trip to Hawaii sees her meet Ben, played by Rivera, a handsome and withdrawn surf instructor who by virtue of his lessons, helps Emma regain her footing.

The upcoming film will be the latest in a long line of Hallmark movies Chabert has appeared in. Chabert also recently signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks earlier in the year; over the next two years, the actress will both headline and develop content for Hallmark Channel and other affiliated platforms. Like Chabert, Rivera is also a Hallmark alum; he starred as Mateo in Hallmark's 2021 Sugar Plum Twist.

Image via Hallmark

Biegel, who is a co-host of Food Network’s The Kitchen, has revealed excitement at being able to bring her novel to the screen with Hallmark. Per Deadline, the award-winning television personality had this to say about this new adventure:

“I am so thrilled to be working with Hallmark to bring my novel Groundswell to the screen. This project has been a long time in the making and it’s a dream come true to see my characters brought to life for viewers. I could not be happier!”

Senior Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, Elizabeth Yost, is equally thrilled to be working with Biegel on this new project saying “We are so excited to work with her on yet another accomplishment… bringing her wonderful debut novel, Groundswell, to life on-screen”

Groundswell was the first novel published by Biegel in 2011. In March 2021, she released It’s Not Complicated the latest of four cookbooks she had written. Biegel also makes regular appearances as a judge on Halloween Baking Championship series on Food Network amongst a host of other engagements.

Groundswell will have Cameron Johann as executive producer alongside Biegel. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjioe will serve as producers with the script written by Carlie Mantilla & John Eliot Jordan. The movie will be directed by Lee Friedlander.

Groundswell is set to premiere on Hallmark later this year.