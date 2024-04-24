The Big Picture Threesomes are rarely drama-free, especially after a party: Andre will learn that the hard way on Grown-ish.

Grown-ish is approaching the end of its run and season 6 features original cast members and notable guest stars.

The series has Black-ish alumni and Kenya Barris producing.

It's the age-old question: can friendships survive hookups? In the new episode of Grown-ish, this is the theme that will circulate several of the characters' minds. The reason is a bit of a shocker, because it involves Andre (Marcus Scribner), Annika (Justine Skye) and Kiela (Daniella Taylor) going out for a wild night and then waking up in bed together. Collider can now share an exclusive sneak peek at the aftermath of this mess, before the episode airs tonight.

In the clip, Andre is trying to keep it together while he deals with some strangers at a college fair who apparently expected more of him. He's then surprised by a visit from Zaara (Tara Raani), who doesn't beat around the bush and starts speaking her mind about the night he had. She makes the point that threesomes are hardly ever drama free, except when they happen during a music festival or after a snowed-in ski weekend, which was not the case for Andre.

So, how do you make your way back to a normal friendship after adding the sex factor to it? It's something that Andre will have to figure out with Annika and Kiela. And they won't have a ton of episodes to do it — after the series' landmark one hundredth episode last week, we're getting closer and closer to the series finale and there are still plenty of loose ends to tie up. As Andre says in the clip, it'll be a balancing act in the next few episodes.

'Black-ish' Team Is Behind 'Grown-ish' To The Very End

Grown-ish is showrun by Craig Doyle (Shoulder to Shoulder) and co-executive produced by Black-ish alumni Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne, as well as Black-ish showrunner Kenya Barris. In the sixth and final season, Doyle recruited original Grown-ish cast members Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat and Luka Sabbat to return as guest stars, and this second batch of episodes also featured other amazing guest stars such as Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Rich Paul and Latto.

This season of Grown-ish marks the end of an era that started a decade ago with Black-ish and had audiences pretty much witness the evolution of the kids into adulthood, especially Scribner and Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson. Fans are yet to discover what kind of send-off the series will give to the characters they know and love, as well as which possible Black-ish cameos that they might get once the spin-off series approaches the finish line.

Freeform airs new Grown-ish episodes on Wednesdays. You can also stream it on Hulu. Check out our exclusive clip below:

Grown-ish A spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish," Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, sex, and relationships along the way. Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Trevor Jackson , Yara Shahidi , Diggy Simmons , Francia Raisa , Chloe Bailey , Halle Bailey , Luka Sabbat , Deon Cole Seasons 6 Creator(s) Kenya Barris , Larry Wilmore

