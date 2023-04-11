Fans of the hit sitcom Grown-ish (2018-Present) are ecstatically anticipating the upcoming Season 6, but are also preparing their hearts to bid goodbyes to their favorite sitcom as this upcoming season is going to be the final time we see the Johnson kids in action. Created as a spin-off of the popular series Black-ish, Grown-ish follows the Johnson family's children as they navigate their way through college and begin their journeys to adulthood. One of the things that make Grown-ish, so brilliant is its ability to capture the complexities of college life. From the pressure to succeed academically to the challenges of making new friends and finding one's identity, the show offers a realistic and relatable look at the college experience while also tackling important social issues. Throughout the series, the characters grapple with issues such as academic scandals, mental health, police brutality, and social media activism in a manner that feels natural and genuine. These storylines are handled with sensitivity and thoughtfulness and have helped to make the show a voice for social change.

As fans gear up for the final season, there is sure to be speculation about how the show will end. Will the characters graduate and move on to the next stage of their lives? Will there be any surprise twists or turns? Will it be a fitting conclusion to a beloved and impactful series? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming final season.

When and Where Is Grown-ish Season 6 Releasing?

Freeform confirmed that Season 6 of Grown-ish is in the works on January 11, 2023, a week before the premiere of Season 5. But soon after Season 5’s finale, on March 29, 2023, the news of it being the final season was also announced. The final season of the show will be split into two parts. The first part is scheduled to air sometime in the Summer of 2023, while the second part is expected to air in 2024.

We don't have an exact release date for Grown-ish Season 6 but if we are to go by earlier releases, the first parts of Seasons 4 and 5 were both released in July, with the second part following a January release date, so we are expecting Season 6 to follow a similar release schedule. And of course, Grown-ish Season 6 will be airing on Freeform when it premieres, and will likely stream on Hulu as well. You can now catch up on the previous five seasons on Hulu as well.

How Many Episodes Are There in Grown-ish Season 6?

It's worth noting that Grown-ish will reach a significant milestone during Season 6, as it will air its 100th episode. Since Season 5 just concluded, there is not much information on the number of episodes but with Seasons 4 and 5 having a total of 18 episodes each (divided into two parts of 9 episodes), Season 6 might also follow the nine-episode per part format, with each episode having a weekly release.

Is There a Trailer for Grown-ish Season 6?

Currently, there is no trailer for the final season as the renewal was recently announced, which means we'll have to wait a little while longer before we get our first good look at what our favorite characters are up to in the concluding season. In the meantime, you can watch the announcement video in the player above. And if you're craving a taste of the series, check out this clip from the Season 5 finale:

What Happened Previously on Grown-ish?

The first four seasons of the show followed the eldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), as she navigated college life at the fictional California University. The fifth season shifted its focus to Zoey's younger brother, Andre Junior (Marcus Scribner), as he began his college journey after Zoey's graduation. Season 5 saw Junior striving to move out from under Zoey's shadow and create his own identity on campus.

Who's Making Grown-ish Season 6?

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, and produced by ABC Signature, the sixth season of Grown-ish will have Craig Doyle as the showrunner, who is taking over from Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly. Doyle also takes on the role of an executive producer and has previously served in the same role for Black-ish. In addition to having a starring role, Shahidi serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok.

Series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris commented on the upcoming conclusion of the beloved series in a statement saying, "We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of."

Who's In the Cast of Grown-ish Season 6?

It is highly anticipated that much of the main cast of Grown-ish will return for the upcoming final season, although specific details have yet to be confirmed. Fans can expect to see Yara Shahidi returning one last time in the role of Zoey with Marcus Scribner starring in the main role of Junior Johnson. Joining them will be Trevor Jackson as Aaron, Diggy Simmons as Doug, Daniella Perkins as Kiela, Justine Skye as Annika, Ceyair Wright as Zeke, Tara Raani as Zaara, and Amelie Zilber as Lauryn. Additionally, some original cast members of Grown-ish who have since exited the show, such as Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, and Jordan Buhat, made guest appearances in Season 5 and could potentially guest star in Season 6 for a final goodbye.

Yara Shahidi has also teased some exciting guest stars who will appear in Season 6, including popular rapper Lil Yachty and the talented Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals, among others.

What's the Plot of Grown-ish Season 6 About?

Grown-ish has gained a strong following for its relatable and realistic portrayal of college life. Known for its sharp humor and witty dialogue, the show's writers have a talent for crafting clever one-liners and hilarious situations, while still maintaining a sense of realism and depth. The final season will also likely explore the larger themes of growing up and finding oneself, as the characters face the realities of adulthood and the transition from college to the real world.

The sixth season, much like Season 5 is set to center entirely around Junior Johnson. This has been foreshadowed by the events of Season 5, which saw him struggling to assert his own identity in the shadow of his highly successful sister Zoey. With Junior now poised to take center stage, audiences can expect to follow his journey as he navigates the ups and downs of college life, including the challenges of financial struggles, and evolving relationships. As he strives to establish his place on the varsity and break free from the weight of his sister's reputation, Junior is sure to encounter a range of new characters and situations that will test his resolve and push him to grow as an individual.

Despite the shift in focus, fans of Yara Shahidi need not despair, as the beloved actress will remain an integral part of the show's narrative, albeit in a supporting role. As Junior's older sister and mentor figure, Zoey is expected to continue offering guidance and support to her brother, helping him to navigate the complexities of college life and find his place in the world. With this promising premise, and the show's signature humor and heart, fans can expect an emotional and satisfying conclusion to this beloved series.