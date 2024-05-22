The Big Picture The Grown-ish series finale episode airs this Wednesday, featuring an OG cast members reunion for Zoey's impending wedding.

The sneak peek shows Zoey about to make a shocking revelation to her friends.

The series wraps up with no major loose ends after crossing the 100-episode mark with notable guest stars.

It's finally graduation time in Grown-ish — but sadly for fans it means that the long-running series is coming to an end and taking the "-ish" universe with it. Before Freeform sends the comedy/drama series off, the network decided to share with Collider a sneak peek with a moment that fans have been waiting the whole season for — a reunion with the OG Grown-ish besties. The final episode, titled "Grown," airs this Wednesday, and we can now unveil the sneak peek for you.

The sneak peek reveals some faces we're more than happy to see again: Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook) and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) have all been recruited by Doug (Diggy Simmons) in order to celebrate the fact that Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is about to tie the knot. Little do they know that this knot is pretty loose, which will prompt some intense discussions about relationships and the experiences they've all went through in earlier seasons of the series.

In order to lay it out for us, Zoey once again breaks the fourth wall and recaps the events that put her in the situation she is by the series finale. The good thing is, she's ready to own her mistakes and give herself a break. The bad news is, Jazz (Chloe Bailey), Sky (Halle Bailey) and Luca (Luka Sabbat) will probably not take part in the little reunion. But considering that Zoey's news is actually no news at all, it's probably best that they sat this one out.

'Grown-ish's Ending Was Planned

Grown-ish has had a pretty good run. Throughout its final season, the series managed to cross the 100-episode mark and featured some notable guest stars such as Kelly Rowland, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Rich Paul, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Latto, and Druski. According to the series' producing team, the ending of the series was a creative one, which means that the story will wrap up nicely with no major loose strings.

In an official statement to People back in February, Black-ish creator and Grown-ish producer Kenya Barris celebrated the final season of the spin-off series and his gratitude for being able to tell all those stories.

"To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

The series finale of Grown-ish airs this Wednesday. You can watch our sneak peek above.

Grown-ish (2018) A spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish," Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, sex, and relationships along the way. Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Trevor Jackson , Yara Shahidi , Diggy Simmons , Francia Raisa , Chloe Bailey , Halle Bailey , Luka Sabbat , Deon Cole Seasons 6 Creator(s) Kenya Barris , Larry Wilmore

