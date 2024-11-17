What do you get when you mix a handful of this generation’s Kings of Comedy and a childhood-reunion-centered plot overflowing with lowbrow humor? Well, the answer could be a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t a favorite among critics. But — what if you tried it again and hit that story with a follow-up one? Unfortunately, it’s still another critically panned feature, but bless you for trying. This is precisely what Adam Sandler and a group of his comedian pals discovered when they released 2010’s Grown Ups and 2013’s Grown Ups 2. Still, despite both movies getting absolutely dragged on Rotten Tomatoes, with the first landing a 10% critics’ approval rating and the second slapped with an even worse 8%, the box office numbers don’t lie. And right now, the viewership numbers don’t lie either, as both films are currently taking over the Top 10 chart on Hulu.

If there was one thing that both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 got right, it would — without a doubt — be the call sheet. Both films featured a solid lineup of big-name talent, including Sandler, Maya Rudolph, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. Sandler co-penned both scripts and reunited with his frequent directorial collaborator, Dennis Dugan, on both of the films. Throughout their cinematic careers, the actor and director worked alongside one another on a slew of titles, such as Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Just Go with It.

A sort of coming-of-age story, the original Grown Ups introduces audiences to a group of childhood friends who have all gone their separate ways but are reunited after the unexpected passing of their childhood coach. Each member of the group has gone off in his own direction, with the reunion giving them a chance to catch up. The men and their families share a lake house where hijinks quickly ensue, eventually bringing them all closer together. The second film, which came out three years after the first, picks up with the gang when one of them relocates his family back to the town where he grew up and where the others already reside. Plenty of new knee-slapping situations pop up, with the guys finding new enemies in a local fraternity.

‘Grown Ups’ Had a Solid Run at the Box Office

Close

Despite facing plenty of hate from critics, audiences rallied around both Grown Ups and its sequel, proving that there will always be plenty of space for lowbrow comedy as long as there are famous faces attached. At the global box office, the first film earned more than $272 million against its $75 million reported production budget, marking it as a success for Columbia Pictures. Seeing nothing but dollar signs, the studio was able to ignore the heaps of hate Grown Ups received from critics and greenlit the second movie. Yet again, fans turned up in droves to see what kind of hilarious trouble the gang would get into in the second film, with the movie earning $247 million against its $80 million budget. In the more than a decade since the sequel arrived on the big screen, the rumor mill has been churning for a third installment to go into production, but, as of right now, no such plans have been made.

Right now, Hulu subscribers can stream both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Watch Grown Ups On Hulu

Watch Grown Ups 2 On Hulu