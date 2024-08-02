The Big Picture Despite critics panning it, "Grown Ups" starring Adam Sandler is a hit on Max with a solid 62% audience rating.

Sandler not only stars but also co-wrote the script for the slapstick comedy alongside Fred Wolf.

One of Adam Sandler's most famous movies that didn't resonate with critics is doing numbers on the Max streaming charts. Grown Ups, which Sandler stars in alongside his lifelong friends Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, has found itself in the number four spot on Max 14 years after release. The film is a slapstick comedy following Lenny Feder (Sandler) and his group of childhood friends who embark on a journey to reconnect with each other and their wives at a lake house after their former basketball coach passes away. Salma Hayek also stars in the film as Lenny's wife Roxanne, alongside Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, and Joyce Van Patten.

In addition to starring in Grown Ups, Sandler also wrote the script alongside Fred Wolf, whose other writing credits include Joe Dirt and Tommy Boy. Dennis Dugan directed Grown Ups, and it ended up being one of his most recent directorial outings in addition to taking on the sequel, Grown Ups 2, and also most recently directing Love, Weddings & Other Disasters in 2020. Grown Ups sits an an abysmal, "rotten" score of 10% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but boasts a much higher 62% rating from general audiences. Most critics agreed that while the script does offer a few laughs, the movie feels as if it was designed more for children, while general audiences were able to look past those flaws and find enjoyment with Grown Ups.

What Other Popular Movies Are Streaming on Max?

The number one movie currently streaming on Max is Knox Goes Away, the crime thriller starring Michael Keaton which he also directed. Keaton also occupies the number two spot on the Max top 10 with Beetlejuice, which many fans have taken to either rewatching or diving into for the first tie in preparation for the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is set to hit theaters on September 6. One of the highest grossing movies of the year, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, is also still in the top 10 after premiering on Max last month, with the A24 film starring Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart, Love Lies Bleeding, occupying the number seven spot.

Grown Ups is currently the number four movie streaming on Max, along with other films such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, How to Train your Dragon, and Jaws. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Grown Ups on Max.

