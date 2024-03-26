The Big Picture Aaron gets some sound dating advice in an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Grown-ish.

With Grown-ish ending this year, it will wrap up a franchise that started with Black-ish back in 2014.

Season 6, Episode 10 arrives tomorrow, March 27, 2024.

After a seven-month hiatus, Grown-ish is finally coming back to air its final episodes. In order to tease the highly anticipated return, Freeform shared with Collider an exclusive clip that features some sound dating advice and pertinent comments that Doug (Diggy Simmons) and his girlfriend Sloane (Latto) give to Aaron (Trevor Jackson). The final episodes from Season 6 start rolling out this Wednesday, March 27, and we can now share an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 10.

In the sneak peek clip, Aaron is still pissed off by the fact that he's been having a hard time figuring out what Edie's (returning guest star Kelly Rowland) deal with him is. Aaron lays out the facts for his friends but, like most of us do, he's reading too much into Edie's behavior. While Doug gives him a bitter pill about his past relationships, Sloane offers a female perspective that the boy finds pretty hard to buy. Finally, Doug caps it off with sound relationship advice before Aaron lets out a pretty funny comment that sums it all up.

Even though we can expect to keep laughing out loud with the remaining episodes of Grown-ish, they also represent a pretty emotional moment for fans. The episodes not only end the journey of Grown-ish, but wrap up a cycle that started all the way back in Black-ish and allowed viewers to witness the kids from the series grow into adulthood for ten years and multiple seasons.

Kenya Barris Says Goodbye to 'Grown-ish'

In an official statement, flagship series creator Kenya Barris (You People) celebrated the stories he was able to tell and shared how he felt about witnessing the end of Grown-ish:

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire 'Grown-ish' family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

The final season of Grown-ish is a treat for long-time fans of the series, with guest stars that include original cast members Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat and Luka Sabbat, as well as Malcolm Jamal Warner, Druski, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Rich Paul and The Free Nationals.

Season 6 of Grown-ish returns to Freeform this Wednesday, March 27. You can watch our exclusive clip above.

Grown-ish A spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish," Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, sex, and relationships along the way. Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Trevor Jackson , Yara Shahidi , Diggy Simmons , Francia Raisa , Chloe Bailey , Halle Bailey , Luka Sabbat , Deon Cole Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Creator(s) Kenya Barris , Larry Wilmore

Watch on Hulu