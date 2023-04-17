Freefrom has announced that the sixth and final season of the fan-favorite long-running series drama series Grown-ish will be making its debut on Freeform on Wednesday, June 28, per Deadline. The final season is set to be split into two parts, with the first part coming in June and the second part taking a bow sometime in 2024.

Initially kicking off as a spinoff show to ABC’s Black-ish, the series premiered in 2018 and chronicled the journey of the eldest daughter of the Johnson family, Zoey, portrayed by Yara Shahidi, as she leaves home and heads to college. The first four seasons of the series saw the attention on Zoey as she navigated college successfully graduating at the end of Season 4. By the start of Season 5, Grown-ish shifted its focus to another member of the Johnson family and Zoey's younger brother, Andre Johnson Jr. portrayed by Marcus Scribner. Scribner's character, also known as Junior, would end up navigating his first year at Cal U in that season. Zoey had been there for Junior in his first year, helping him blend in. However, Season 6 will see him seeking to strike out on his own, while trying to escape the ever looming shadow cast over him by his quite successful sister. He will do this while battling the many challenges that beset students in college.

The upcoming season will by the end of its runtime bring the total number of episodes in series to 100. The series is created by Kenya Barris who has a unique skill set of tackling serious issues, and in the case of Grown-ish, challenges around academic scandals, mental health, police brutality, and social media activism in a manner that is quite humorous, yet impactful and genuine. Barris who was also involved in the development of the original series, had in a statement at the renewal for the final season called the journey so far "amazing". He said, “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement.”

Who's Making and Starring in Grown-ish Season 6?

The sixth season of Grown-ish is created by Larry Wilmore, and produced by ABC Signature. The upcoming series welcomes Craig Doyle as showrunner, with Doyle taking over from Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly. Doyle, who is also an alum like Barris of the original Black-ish series, also doubles as executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Barris, Shahidi, previous showrunners Alexander and Lilly, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. Shahidi and Scribner will return to their roles on last time with support from Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Justine Skye who plays Annika and Tara Raani who portrays Zaara have been upped to series regulars.

Grown-ish Season 6 Part 1 will premiere on June 28 on Freeform. Watch the announcement video below: