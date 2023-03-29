Grown-ish is coming to an end with its sixth and final season, Deadline has reported. The fan-favorite long-running series will debut the final season in two parts, the first releasing this summer and the remainder of the season airing in 2024. The decision to end the series is a creative one as per the report. The series launched as a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish and premiered in 2018. Grown-ish originally chronicled the journey of Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey as she left home to attend college.

The previous season saw Marcus Scribner take up the mantle from Shahidi as Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U. The upcoming season will see Junior attempting to break free of Zoey's shadow, now that she's graduated, and make a name for himself on campus. Speaking of the series wrap, creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement, “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement.” He further commended the talented cast of the series noting,

“To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire Grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of,”

Image via Freeform

The Team Behind Grown-ish

The series will also hit the 100th episode mark with Season 6 as it plans to bring a few guest stars for the final season, including Lil Yachty, Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals. Craig Doyle will serve as showrunner for the upcoming season, succeeding Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who were co-showrunners last season. Fans have loved the series and its relatable characters, it has a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score meaning it was well-loved by critics and fans alike. It’ll be hard for viewers to see this chapter of familiar faces coming to a close.

Alongside Shahidi and Scribner the series also cast Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Daniella Perkins, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Diggy Simmons, Ceyair Wright, Tara Raani, Amelie Zilber, and many more. The series is produced by ABC Signature and Barris, while Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok serving as executive producers.

Grown-ish Season 6 Part 1 will debut this summer.