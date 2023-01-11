Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming second half of their hit series Grown-ish Season 5 a week ahead of its return on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST before being made available the next day on Hulu. It was also confirmed that Season 6 of the series has been picked up at Freeform and will be coming sometime in the future.

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, Grown-ish is a spin-off of ABC's Black-ish and follows the lives of the Johnson family's kids as they experience their first steps into adulthood attending college. The first four seasons followed Yara Shahidi's character, Zoey Johnson, through her four years, culminating in her graduation at the end of Season 4. Season 5 shifted focus to her younger brother, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, played by Marcus Scribner. The first half of the season premiered back in September 2022 with 9 episodes, with the second half of the season set to explore an all-new semester as he finishes his first year at Cal U. As for the sixth season, we don't know when it is set to premiere.

The new trailer 1-minute 47-second introduces us to the trials and tribulations that Junior will go through in the semester at Cal U. He will need to face money problems, changing relationships and lingering feelings for his ex, and the challenge of stepping out of the shadow of his extremely successful alumni sister. While he trips over himself, here and there, he does everything in his power to pick himself back up and make the transition from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus. The trailer ends with the brother-sister duo questioning if maybe he has outgrown the "Junior" nickname, though they might need to stick with it until they find a good one to replace it.

The series stars Scribner with Shahidi still appearing as a prominent character to guide her younger brother through the transition into college life. The rest of the starring cast includes Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. In addition to having a starring role, Shahidi serves as an executive producer on the sereis alongside Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. Grow-ish is produced by ABC Signature.

Grown-ish Season 5 Part 2 is set to return to Freeform on January 18 at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST before being made available the next day on Hulu. Season 6 is also on the way with no release window currently announced. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Grown-ish Season 5 Part 2 down below.