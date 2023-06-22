The trailer for the final season of Grown-ish is finally here. The Freeform original series is set to bring the long-running drama to end with a two-part finale season. The first trailer of Grown-ish Season 6 seems to reveal that the series will bring a focus on Andre Johnson Jr. as he struggles to meet the big expectations of his loved ones.

The two-minute trailer showcases the return of the two eldest Johnson children, Zoe (Yara Shahidi) and Junior (Marcus Scribner) and their college friends. Junior enters his sophomore year at Cal U with a mission to redefine himself by breaking free of his sister's shadow and getting his act together. However, he soon struggles to meet the high expectations from his loved ones especially those of his father. The pressure begins to take a toll on Junior and on his relationship. On the other hand, Zoe is given the opportunity to make her major come-back as she attempts to revive the company Luca (Luka Sabbat) left her, Anti-Muse.

Who Will Guest Star In Season 6?

Grown-ish is known to bring in various celebrities for a guest starring role every now and then, so Season 6 won't be any different. The trailer reveals the star-studded lineup of guest stars including Latto, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Lil Yachty, Anderson Paak, Free Nationals, and more. Past guest stars include Saweetie, Joey Badass, and others. Cast such as Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani will also return in Season 6.

The long-running drama is a spinoff to ABC's Black-ish. It premiered in 2018 following the journey of Zoe, who in concurrence left the main series, as the character goes off to college. The first four seasons revolve around Zoe and her friends who struggle with all the pressure and social changes within college. Season 5 picks up with Zoe living a post-grad life in New York and Junior starting his college journey after taking a gap year in the main series. The series tackles loads of social and world issues ranging from metal health, police brutality, racism, drugs, and so much more. Grown-ish is created by Kenya Barris with Larry Wilmore creating Season 6. The upcoming season will see Craig Doyle as showrunner and executive producer alongside Shahidi.

The first half of Grown-ish Season 6 will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, June 28. The series will also be available for streaming on Hulu. Watch the trailer for Season 6 below: