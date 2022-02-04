Many fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been wondering when the next installment will be released. Now, we finally have some news regarding its development. The popular franchise's developer, Rockstar Games, has officially announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently “underway.” The announcement was made via the developer’s official Twitter page.

No specific details about the game were given other than Rockstar stating that their “goal is always to significantly move beyond what [they’ve] previously delivered.” Rockstar also went on to state that they were planning to share more news on Rockstar Newswire as soon as they were ready. The announcement garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans on social media.

For years fans have been patiently waiting for the next GTA entry, and while there have been reports of a new game in development, no official news was given until now. Rockstar, however, has not been inactive with the franchise, focusing mostly on the ongoing highly popular GTA Online and recent remastered GTA trilogy, which suffered from a rocky launch due to various technical issues.

The Grand Theft Auto video game series was first released in 1997 by the same developer, Rockstar Games. The series takes place in an open-world environment and relies on mission completions and side quests to progress through the storyline of each game. The settings of each release, though fictional, are based in part on real-life locations, such as San Francisco and Miami. Each game begins with a new protagonist who is involved in the criminal world in some form or fashion, and the plot follows their rise through the ranks and take down the people who stand in their way. The game is well-known for its voice acting cast which includes popular names like Samuel L. Jackson, Debbie Harry, and Axl Rose.

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, it has been both a financial and critical success for Rockstar Games and has become the fifth highest-selling video game franchise behind game franchises such as Pokemon and Call of Duty. Though it has created a lot of controversy and faced some backlash over the years for its more violent and adult-themed content, it remains a fan favorite for an entire generation of video gamers.

It will be great to finally see the next big step for the franchise going forward.

The official GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar Games can be found below:

