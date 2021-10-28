"Some of his music is connected to the 'GTA' game that’s coming out."

Snoop Dogg might have just broken big news about a possible new Grand Theft Auto game. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, singer, actor, and producer Snopp Dogg revealed that among the next projects from his long-time friend and collaborator Dr. Dre, there is new music for GTA included. The open-world, action-adventure franchise is yet to make an announcement of its sixth installment’s production and release.

Dogg’s statement could mean nothing about a possible GTA VI, though, as Rockstar Games is about to release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, a remaster of some of the most popular installments of the franchise: GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The rapper could have meant that Dr. Dre is providing music for this new release, or maybe even some content for GTA Online, a version of the game that allows for 30 people to play at the same time on competitive or cooperative missions.

GTA Online has been receiving regular updates for the past nine years, and Dr. Dre could be working on the next one, especially considering that the online version is set to be released for PS5 in March 2022. Whatever the answer, Dogg says the music is top-notch, or, as he puts it:

“I do know [Dr. Dre’s] in the studio. I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Image via Rockstar Games

RELATED: 'Bully' Revisited: Rockstar's Ode to High School Is Still a Charming Oddity

Representatives for both Rockstar Games and Dr. Dre declined to comment on Dogg’s statement, which could indicate they don’t want to spoil a big revelation yet or just want to keep fans in the dark about GTA VI a while longer. Speculations based on insider information set GTA VI for a 2023/2024 release, which means an official announcement may not come any time soon.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. The latest installment alone, GTA V, has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and is considered the second best-selling game in History, losing only to Minecraft, which has sold over 200 million copies.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will be released for all platforms on November 11.

KEEP READING: 'Arcane' Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's 'League of Legends' Animated Series

No Shade: 'Dune's Stephen McKinley Henderson Reveals the Story Behind His Parasol Moment "It was one of those wonderful spontaneous things."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email