Get ready to take racing in 'Grand Theft Auto' to a whole new level.

GTA Online is getting a new update called Los Santos Tuners. The update will be available on July 20, with new features dealing with Tuner-based missions and races and introduces a social feature where players can hang out with other racers, find races, and much more.

The first part of the announcement provided by Rockstar Games stated the following:

On July 20, the underground tuner scene in Los Santos roars to life with the launch of GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners. In addition to a ton of action-packed, Tuner-based missions and races, this update introduces the LS Car Meet, a gigantic, shared social space where you and your cherished personal vehicle can mingle freely with fellow car fans to race, show off your customized vehicles, and even link up with shady contacts looking for skilled drivers and a chance at easy money.

Image via Rockstar Games

RELATED: 'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'GTA Online' Will Be Updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S This Fall

The announcement goes into further detail about the new LS Car Meet, the new social area for players, by describing where to find it and what to expect when you get there. This new social feature also requires an LS Car Meet Membership which will unlock a variety of gameplay options, such as prize ride challenges and exclusive shops.

Another feature players can expect are new races. Rockstar Games clarifies that these new races will be available inside and outside the Car Meet. Test tracks allow for friendly competitions and “Scramble,” where up to four players will race to collect checkpoints, timed trials, and street racing. Each different type of race contains different goals for players to achieve.

Players will be able to earn Rep by competing in races, this provides rewards like more gear, new customization options, new race modes, trade prices, and private Car Meets while also making the player’s Rep status higher. New vehicles will be added to the game, as well, with an expectation that some vehicles will be upgradable once the game releases on Playstation 5 and Xbox sometime this year.

Los Santos Tuners will be available on July 20.

KEEP READING: 'GTA V' Just Got an 'Invincible' Mod to Recreate That Epic Final Fight From Amazon's Superhero Show

Share Share Tweet Email

Tom Hiddleston Says He's Ready to Play Loki Forever He's burdened with glorious purpose, after all.

Read Next

Lacy Long (6 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate with a love for video games and coffee. More From Lacy Long