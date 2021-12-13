Get ready to get back in the game.

Since the announcement of "The Contract", a new expansion onto Grand Theft Auto: Online, Rockstar has seriously been rocking it. The game developer announced today more about additional content heading to the game - prepare for a music overhaul with this one. All new music featuring popular artists, and a brand-new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos will be added on December 15.

This new content was teased when details about "The Contract" were released, but there wasn’t any specific information provided, but only “more information is coming soon.” Now it’s here and packing a punch to GTA Online’s music scene. MOTOMAMI will be hosted by popular singer and songwriter, ROSALÍA, along with familiar Rockstar collaborator, Arca.

The station will feature artists like Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura, Caroline Polachek, with exclusive tracks from Bad Gyal and ROSALÍA herself on a track collaboration with The Weeknd. Arca will also feature some of his music, as well. It’s only natural that those two talents should host the radio station.

Image via Rockstar Games

Two already existing radio stations in the game will receive updates. Radio Los Santos will now include new music from artists such as Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs ft. Pusha T, Tia Corine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy ft. YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler the Creator, Kodak Black, and more. Special cameos feature Mike Dean and ScHoolboy Q alongside usual host, Big Boy. Nez-produced EP will showcase tracks from ScHoolboy Q, Moodymann, Gangsta Boo. These three tracks are exclusive to GTA Online until the release of the EP on CircoLoco Records next year.

The second radio station to get an update is West Coast Classics. Expect “Dre Day,” a tribute to Dr. Dre’s music career that plays his tracks. Some of these tracks are well-known collaborations with legends: 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, JAY-Z. There will also be call-ins from Dr. Dre’s friends and collaborators. Lastly, Dam Funk puts a fresh spin on the “classic g-funk sound for Los Santos.”

Expect more information from Rockstar soon, the company plans to discuss the new music studio and Dr. Dre’s creativity at Record A Studios.

