The next update for Grand Theft Auto Online is bringing back a previous key character and more story missions. Renowned hustler, Franklin Clinton, from Grand Theft Auto V, is expected to make a comeback along with the brand-new addition of Dr. Dre, along with some never-before-heard music from the rapper. The update, called “The Contract,” comes out on December 15th.

As for what to expect storywise, the update will take place years after the events transpired in GTA V. Franklin now runs a “celebrity solutions agency” that helps the Vinewood elite solve their “high-society problems.” He’s in need of a partner and connections, which ultimately leads him to a Los Santos contact he’s held for a while, Lamar Davis, an “aspiring cannabis entrepreneur." Players take the role of Franklin’s new partner as the two “take business to the next level.” They score a high-profile client, Dr. Dre, and aid him with a missing phone containing unreleased music.

The adventure is expected to take place all through Los Santos: from old and familiar neighborhoods to high-class mansions. Rockstar plans to release more details about “The Contract” soon that involve extra information regarding special guest hosts for the new radio station, additional opportunities for the agency, exclusive tracks provided by Dr. Dre, and more. The update is expected to be free for all players.

Rockstar has a lot planned for their massive online Grand Theft Auto game, as well as the series overall. The developer also recently stirred up their own controversy with the issues surrounding the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, with fans complaining about the overall quality and need for major bug fixes.

Despite the company’s recent setbacks, it looks like they are attempting to improve the quality of their GTA games and have exciting new content to look forward to. Check out the trailer for the upcoming update, “The Contact," coming on December 15.

