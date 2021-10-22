Rockstar Games has released more details regarding Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, including the release date. As previously announced, the trilogy will include three iconic GTA titles: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, with enhanced visuals and modern controls. The trilogy is currently planned for a digital release on November 11, while the game will be available for physical purchase after December 7.

According to Rockstar, the trilogy will have improved textures, lighting, weather, and even gameplay-related enhancements such as improved controls. There will be a wide range of modern control improvements, such as targeting and lock-on aiming, an updated mini-map, and an enhanced navigation system for waypoints. While there are many enhancements and changes, the trilogy will remain faithful to the original games, as Rockstar wants to maintain the classic tone and feel.

Along with the trilogy, Rockstar plans to separately release Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The enhanced edition of San Andreas will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting November 11, while GTA: III will be available on PlayStation Now starting December 7. Rockstar Games is also switching game engines for the trilogy. The trilogy was built by Grove Street Games using the Unreal Engine. The new engine has allowed Rockstar to create a more refined experience, making the "classics more vibrant and more immersive than ever," according to Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available on November 11 as a digital download, with a physical release on December 7. You can watch a brand new trailer for the trilogy below, but get ready for some nostalgia and childhood memories!

