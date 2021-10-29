This week's Facebook Connect keynote event had a lot of surprises, and one of them was most unexpected, to say the least. The highly popular PlayStation 2 classic, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, is coming to the Oculus Quest 2. Mark Zuckerberg made the official announcement during the VR segment of the Connect event.

This isn’t the only San Andreas news that has caused a stir among fans lately, with the announcement of a remastered version of the game being announced earlier this month. Not much else is known about the VR project as of this moment, and we’re left with only a short 40-second mention from the event to pore over. However, the very idea of experiencing the game in virtual reality format has left a lot for fans to discuss.

Image via Rockstar Games

RELATED: Dr. Dre Working on Music for Upcoming ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game, According to Snoop Dogg

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was first released on the PS2 in 2004. It follows the story of Carl “CJ” Johnson, an ex-gang member who returns to his hometown after the murder of his mother. He once again enters his neighborhood gang and unlocks a world of gang fighting, corrupt police, and rich criminals. San Andreas, a fictional state and the game’s main setting, has also been a fan favorite from the GTA series for years.

The game is also considered to be one of the best video games of all time and was a turning point for Rockstar, as it contained a new approach to gameplay compared to its predecessors, along with customization options and mini-games.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11, although it's unclear when the Oculus Quest 2 version will be available.

KEEP READING: ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Remastered Trilogy Gets Release Date and New Trailer Showing Updates

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie The film will also star Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email