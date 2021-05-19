Twitter and Youtube have been abuzz the past couple of weeks over a new Grand Theft Auto V mod that allows you to play as the main protagonist and antagonist from Amazon Prime's animated superhero show, Invincible. The mod comes from well-known GTA 5 modder The Darth Knight, with fans of the game and the mod sharing clips of the hilarious ragdoll physics all over YouTube.

Spoilers for Invincible to follow!

In the show, Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson, voiced by J.K. Simmons), is slowly revealed to not be the loving family man he appears to be - but rather a fascist supremacist who believes his alien race is meant to enslave Earth. He tries to train and indoctrinate his superpowered son, the eponymous main character (Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun), but Invincible insists on protecting his friends and the denizens of Earth from his father's tyranny. This conflict leads to an epic superhero battle that spans the last two episodes of Season 1.

Image via Amazon

Related: 'Invincible's Greatest Flaw Is Also What Makes It the Most Unique Animated Show on TV Right Now

Best of all, the creators of Invincible are totally on board with the whole thing. In a recent quote tweet, the Invincible Twitter account wrote "An Invincible GTA mod? I REALLY wouldn't want to be a bystander in that game..." with a captioned picture of Mark/Invincible saying "Ah, shit, here we go again." The account was quote-tweeting an 18-second video clip of the mod in action.

It'll be interesting to see if this is as far as the mod goes, or if The Darth Knight (or other modders) builds upon it. Just think of all the fun players could have if more characters from the show were added, or if special effects could mimic their superpowers! Either way, it's a fun addition to a popular game with an active and passionate modding community.

Check out the video, and the reaction from the show's Twitter account, below:

Keep Reading: Upcoming Superhero Movie Release Dates: From 2021 to 2023 and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

'Rick and Morty' Is Getting a Vindicators Spinoff Series Can we have a Mr. Poopybutthole movie franchise next?

Read Next