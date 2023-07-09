James Gunn has revealed that he had written a cameo role for Marvel co-creator Stan Lee in the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but Lee passed away before he was able to film it. Lee had a long history of making blink-and-you'll-miss-it roles throughout the history of Marvel films, and his most recent appearance came in Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking in the director's commentary for Guardians 3, Gunn explained that the script had been written prior to Lee's death and so the cameo, as Lambshank, was planned to be voiceover only to save him the travel. Due to Gunn's dismissal from Marvel, the project was put on ice for a time, and when it came round to filming it, Gunn decided to take on the role of Lambshank, a bizarre abomination of genetic engineering created by the High Evolutionary.

"I originally wrote Lambshank, the character I played, for Stan Lee," Gunn explained. "Because I wrote the movie before Stan passed on, and I also knew he was getting much older, and it would be hard to bring him to Atlanta to shoot, so I did a character that I could just animate and then have him do the voice and have a little Stan Lee-like face on the character, but unfortunately, Stan passed – who I really enjoyed working with and directing so many times over these movies."

Stan Lee's Cameo Legacy

Stan Lee appeared in numerous Marvel films over the years, beginning with 2000's X-Men. His first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in 2008's Iron Man, the movie from Jon Favreau which kickstarted the entire MCU. Lee appeared at a glamorous gala and was mistaken for Hugh Hefner by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.

In the Guardians movies, Lee first played an elderly Xandarian citizen known as "The Watcher Informant." He was seen sitting on a planet surrounded by other Watchers, sharing his experiences from various Marvel movies, implying that he is a cosmic observer witnessing events across the universe. He reprised that role in Volume 2 where Lee's character is seen talking to a group of aliens, recounting a hilarious and exaggerated story about his time as a delivery man on Earth. Lee made his final cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a military veteran in the 1970s in Avengers: Endgame, driving past a military base and shouting "Make love, not war!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out on digital now.