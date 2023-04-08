Take your collection to the farthest reaches of the galaxy with Hasbro’s latest roll out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 toys, as revealed by a Screenrant exclusive. With 11 different pieces to choose from, your only question will be where to start. Just a little over a month since the company announced the wise-cracking, butt-kicking gang would be added to their Marvel Legends Series, Hasbro is giving fans more opportunities to spend their hard-earned cash. Like the previous release, this one will see the Guardians in their true-to-comic blue suits with characters from Rocket to Adam Warlock receiving their tiny plastic makeovers. The lineup also comes with the arrival of exciting additions like Star-Lord’s Quad Blaster in Nerf form and a talking Groot mask - which is exactly what it sounds like.

While Gamora and Nebula might be missing, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis, and Rocket are all receiving a toy complete with a removable weapon. What would a trip with the Guardians be without a ship? Hasbro has that covered as well with their vibrantly colored Galactic Spaceship, complete with its very own Rocket to sit behind the controls. There are also three 12-inch figures of Star-Lord, Groot, and newbie Adam Warlock (and an 8-inch figure of Rocket) that will tower over the rest of your collection. To really heat things up, toss on the talking Groot mask to scare the crap out of your friends and family while you fire from your Nerf blaster.

After sharing the laughs and adventures with fans for almost a full decade, the fun comes to an end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will serve as a bookend for the franchise’s trilogy. Our final blast off with the team of sassy superheroes will see them taking on the mysterious past of Rocket (Bradley Cooper) whose secrets will put them on a collision course with the High Evolutionary (Chudwudi Iwuji). With Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova) by their side, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket will take their final galactic journey. Audiences will also meet Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and catch the familiar faces of Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone who will reprise their roles of Kraglin and Stakar Ogord, respectively.

When Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Come Out?

James Gunn promises something completely new for his final installment of his MCU franchise which takes its final bow in theaters on May 5. Be sure to get your tickets now and be on the lookout for Hasbro’s latest rollout - just please don’t wear the Groot mask to the theater. Check out the lineup of toys below:

