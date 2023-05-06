Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out and it's time to expand your Funko collection. The collectible line has unveiled the new Adam Warlock Pop! ready to order online. The new vinyl bobblehead figure is approximately 4.1 inches tall and takes on the likeness of actor Will Poulter. It is completed with Warlock’s golden skin and silver and red suit with red boots on. The figurine will certainly add to the collection of fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened to rave reviews during the pre-screening and is certain to tug at fans' hearts on the opening weekend. The movie will bring forth Rocket’s origin story with lots of twists, turns, and laughter. It also introduces Adam Warlock who was first teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. The character is still technically in his infancy stage and in that light, it was a brilliant idea to introduce the character in the Guardians franchise, which does not take itself too seriously.

The Beginning of Adam Warlock's MCU Journey

Adam Warlock is going to be a pivotal character in the upcoming multiversal saga that the studio has planned. Poulter has played the character brilliantly and has with his performance receiving critical acclaim. Speaking to Collider the actor revealed that the comics were definitely helpful to his performance in addition to the script, saying “the script is such a fantastic blueprint, and I think James has such an intimate psychologically appreciative understanding of all of his characters that he does a lot of the work for you in that respect.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter on Finding Adam Warlock's Moral Compass

It isn’t easy to play a new character introduced in a well-established franchise especially the Guardians’ who have a very strong personality as a whole, but Poulter found a lot of inspiration being on set, he said, “And then, as I say, when I turn up on set, I'm really leaning on the strength of the performances of other people, whether it's observing Chuk or whether it’s watching the Guardians’ response to me.”

The movie marks the end of the ride for the Guardians as we know them as the cast and director James Gunn move on to do other things. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora from a different timeline, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Caren Gillan as Nebula along with Bradley Cooper voicing Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel voicing Groot while Chukwudi Iwuji plays High Evolutionary.

The movie is in theaters now. You can check out the new Pop! below:

Image via Funko