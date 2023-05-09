Editor's Note: The following contains Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers.I'm a massive fan of what James Gunn has done with his Guardian of the Galaxy films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has only cemented my belief that he's the best writer and director out there when it comes to delivering superhero blockbusters. He's somebody who is able to adapt obscure characters from comic books and gives them depth, turning them into lovable misfits that audiences around the world can see themselves in. Vol. 3 introduces us to plenty of new characters including the oh-so-hateable villain The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), Lylla (Linda Cardellini), Floor (Mikaela Hoover), and Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), but perhaps the most prominent new character is that of Adam Warlock, portrayed by Will Poulter.

In the comics, Adam Warlock is known to be one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe and played a significant role in the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War storylines, as the bearer of the Soul Gem. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he's quite different, but Gunn's fresh take on the character, contrary to what the purists may say, is one of the best parts of an already brilliant movie.

Who Is Adam Warlock In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building up to Adam Warlock for quite some time, in fact, we got our first hint at the character in a post-credits scene in Thor: The Dark World where we see a Sovereign Cocoon on display in The Collector's lair and that same exact Easter egg reappears in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. With the appearance of the Sovereign in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, who much like Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are creations of The High Evolutionary, it wasn't all that surprising when one of the post-credit scenes in that film directly referenced the birth of the character.

In Vol. 2 the Sovereign were more douchey than evil, that is until Rocket steals a valuable resource from them right in front of their eyes, causing their leader, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), to plot her revenge against the Guardians. When we're first introduced to Adam, he's been sent to bring Rocket back to the High Evolutionary. He crash lands onto Knowhere and quickly wipes the floor with our favorite gang of a-holes, and mortally wounds Rocket.

Yes, Adam is extremely powerful, but we also quickly learn that he's not exactly the brightest, in fact despite his masculine appearance, he's much more childish compared to the rest of the Sovereign, mainly because he was taken out of his cocoon a bit too early.

Adam Warlock Isn't Just A Plot Device

Contrary to what some have been saying, Adam Warlock is more than just a plot device in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While sure, a little more screen time might've been nice, he also fits perfectly into the film's major themes and in fact, he has a lot more in common with Rocket beyond just having the same creator. He's a nitwit surely, but much like the Guardians, he has a heart, and we get a clear sense of that with his soft spot for Blurp. Unlike Ayesha or the High Evolutionary, who are driven solely by their rage, there is a clear path of redemption for Adam, and he reveals his full change of heart once he saves Peter Quill and becomes a Guardian of the Galaxy.

He's also got excellent taste in music, which we learn when he proclaims his love for Adrian Belew in the mid-credits scene, but that's beside the point.

Yes, it's Adam Warlock's actions that kickstart the film's plot, but his arc of the movie is perfectly in line with a theme that has been present in not only all three Guardians films but also Gunn's work at DC as well, that being redemption. We've seen Nebula (Karen Gillan) begin as a vengeful sister who aligns herself with Ronan (Lee Pace), only to join forces with her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) in Volume 2. Yondu (Michael Yondu) kidnapped Peter Quill as a child and once was one of the most despicable pirates in the galaxy, but as it turns out, he also has a heart of gold, and raising Peter showed him that there is more to life than just being a Ravager.

It's likely that Adam Warlock will still be around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even with Gunn moving over to DC, Vol. 3 was just his origin story.

Will Poulter Perfectly Suited Adam Warlock

Will Poulter has been around in the industry for over a decade now, initially getting his start in Son of Rambow and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, but it wasn't until his break-out roles in We're the Millers and The Maze Runner when he started to become a household name. Many expected Gunn to cast a more traditional action star in the role, which frankly is quite odd considering he cast the chubby guy from Parks and Recreation as the lead of his superhero franchise.

Poulter has a distinctive look to him, one that has always made him stand out from the pack. He also has a mighty amount of range, having played villains, morally murky characters, and socially awkward teenagers. Poulter's performance as Adam Warlock has him balancing his more action-oriented roles with his comedic ones, and it ends up really working out for him.

The MCU Was Never About Accuracy

Let's face it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not always been accurate in its source material, and honestly, it's for the better. The Guardians of the Galaxy in the films are far different from what they are in the comics, and in all honesty, Gunn's version of these characters is superior. The MCU has been building up to Adam Warlock, and it was inevitable that he was going to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and with the Infinity Stones now gone and Thanos dead, nobody should have expected the overly dramatic Adam Warlock from the comics, that would've been boring and Gunn and his team clearly aren't about that.

