Merely days before Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters, James Gunn continues to share behind-the-scenes content with fans. Today, the filmmaker took the opportunity to post test visual effects footage related to design of a baby Rocket (Bradley Cooper) set to appear in the upcoming sequel. Besides being an utterly cute sight to behold, the video shows just how hard it is to nail the look of even the smallest detail when it comes to a movie of this size. This weekend, the bunch of a-holes that formed a found family together in 2014 will say goodbye to the audience that has followed their story for almost a decade.

Gunn is also sharing content related to the snarky alien because his backstory will be central for the plot of the final movie in the trilogy. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) will be threat the Guardians will have to go up against this time around, and he is deeply connected to Rocket's past. During previous entries in the franchise, it has been teased that Rocket suffered from constant experimentation and torture but, due to how affected he was by it, the extent of how he was treated has never been explained before. That is going to change this summer, with the release of the thirty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the franchise might continue after the release of the third film, this particular iteration of the Guardians team will go on one final journey this week. It remains to be seen which characters will continue to appear somewhere else going forward but, for now, audiences can expect a certain sense of closure within that franchise that seems to be expanding constantly. After all, Gunn said that Vol. 3 will not be about saving the universe, hinting about how this movie will play it close to the chest. Not even The Avengers could save audiences from the rollercoaster of emotions they might be about to experience in theaters.

Star-Lord is Hooked on a Feeling

In Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Rocket's past and the High Evolutionary won't be only problems the main characters will have to deal with, as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still depressed after losing Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) tired to cheer him up during The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, he still has mixed feelings for the Gamora variant that stayed in the main universe after Avengers: Endgame. Time will tell if Star-Lord can recapture the magic, or if he must carry on by himself.

You can check out the test footage from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, featuring baby Rocket, below: