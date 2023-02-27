Ahead of the last ride for the Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol. 3 later this year, Funko is honoring the beloved group of space-fairing heroes with a colorful new set of Blacklight Funko Pop! bobbleheads. Collider can exclusively reveal the full lineup of figures collectors can pick up including new Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax collectibles. In addition to the figures, Funko also has a new Drax the Destroyer t-shirt that can be purchased as part of a pack with the figure.

Each of the Guardians is donning their official uniform in their respective figures, albeit with radiating neon colors fitting of the Blacklight figures. Previous promotional material has seen the Guardians donning new comic-accurate blue uniforms for their big sendoff, but now each member has their own vibrant outfit save for Star-Lord and Mantis who share a bright blue uniform, and Groot who has nothing. Drax now dons a royal purple outfit, Rocket's rocking lime green with blue accents, and Nebula has an orange uniform with her upgraded arm now a bright yellow. The Guardians themselves are especially colorful too. Peter Quill's normally brown hair and white skin are now purple and a light orange respectively while Groot is now mostly blue with pinkish-purple highlights. Both Mantis and Nebula are livened up a bit with some extra glow and highlights and Drax is now baby blue with pinkish-purple markings. Perhaps the most colorful Blacklight figure is Rocket, now with the patterns on his face a mix of yellow and purple against brownish-orange fur.

The new Drax the Destroyer shirt, meanwhile, mixes a blue and white color scheme as it shows Drax ready for battle in his new uniform with the Ravagers' insignia behind him. The short-sleeved 100% cotton tee comes in any adult size from small to 4X which can be specified when ordering the pack. The Drax t-shirt and figure combo pack isn't the only bundle Funko is offering as part of the new line as Mantis and Nebula figures can be purchased as part of a two-pack for $23.99. Drax and his new shirt, meanwhile, costs $29.99. Collecting Star-Lord and Rocket will be a bit cheaper as both will retail at $11.99, but Groot falls on the more expensive side. The exclusive jumbo figure, standing at 10.45 inches to show how much growing up he's done, will set you back $39.99.

Funko Continues Pumping Out Exciting Funko Figures in 2023

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Blacklight line is just the latest in what's been a strong year of releases from the collectible company. Previously, Collider revealed two Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops! of Sandman and Electro as part of the new Final Battle Series set. Black Panther also got some love thanks to a new figure as part of the Avengers Build a Scene set. There's even a set of figures that, aside from just depicting the Guardians, heralds the arrival of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). As the Guardians look to ride off into the sunset with the final James Gunn film later this year, these latest figures commemorate the ragtag group of heroes once more as fans prepare to finally say goodbye.

The hype is growing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which just received a new trailer during the Super Bowl. Still shaken from Gamora's (Zoe Saldaña) death, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must bring the Guardians together for a new mission to protect their friend Rocket (Bradley Cooper) when his tragic past comes back to haunt him. Their attempts to ensure his safety will be immensely dangerous and could lead to the group finally disbanding. Along for the ride as well are Vin DIesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone among others.

Look for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Blacklight bobbleheads at your local Target along with other Funko Pop! collectibles. You can also preorder them here. Check out the images of the figures below.

