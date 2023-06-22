Last month saw the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which marked the final journey for the ragtag gang of heroes in the MCU. Their tearful goodbye tugged at the heartstrings of fans as it explored the lingering grief of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the dark past of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), becoming one of Marvel's best-reviewed films in some time. The sun may have set on this iteration of the Guardians under director James Gunn, but now their final film is coming home for fans to relive all over again starting July 7 on digital platforms and August 1 physically on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD. Collider has an exclusive look at the box art for the various physical releases which get the band back together one last time.

The key item for collectors will be the Best Buy-exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 steelbook which has an explosion of color plastered on the outside along with everyone's favorite misfits along with the sadistic High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) at the center. On the back, Rocket, the heart and soul of the film, is highlighted in brilliant color while the inside features the full Guardians lineup preparing to get back in action. The standard Blu-ray and DVD release, meanwhile, show the Guardians lounging around and vibing together ahead of their final adventure. Rounding out the selection is the Cinematic Universe edition cover on which the team is all suited up. Anyone who purchases this 4K Ultra HD edition through Walmart will instead have a gorgeous alternate stylized cover along with a Marvel Studios limited edition enamel pin contained within.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows Gunn's found family of heroes as they band together to protect one of their own. Rocket's tragic past comes back to haunt him and their quest to save him leads them into the line of fire of the High Evolutionary who created him. All the while, Quill is still reeling over the death of Gamora and has to come to terms with his loss all while trying to keep the team together on one of their most dangerous missions yet. Filled with heart and humor in equal measure, the film was an overwhelming hit with audiences while hitting major milestones at the box office.

What Special Features Come Packed With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Home Release?

No home release would be complete without an awesome mix of special features that further enhance the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 viewing experience. The features included vary by release, but the possible extras will include a mix of the typical deleted scenes and director's commentary as well as featurettes that explore the legacy of the found family that is the Guardians and the making of Rocket Raccoon. The latter looks to be an emotional one as Gunn explains his personal connection to the character. For a few laughs after the film finishes making you cry, there's also a gag reel featuring the entire cast and crew as they mess up and generally have fun on set. See the full list of features below.

Featurettes: The Imperfect, Perfect Family - View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight-knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax's Analogies and Metaphors - Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

Gag Reel Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director's Commentary Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features Pratt, Cooper, Iwuji, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter Maria Bakalova, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone, and more among its cast. The film comes home on July 7 digitally and on August 1 physically. Check out the box art for the various editions below:

