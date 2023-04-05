The Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to embark in an adventure different from anything they've faced in the past, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is a month away from hitting the big screen. The film will mark the final mission for this particular iteration of the team, after being around for almost a decade, and involving themselves in some of the Avengers' biggest storylines. James Gunn will return to direct once again, after helming the previous two installments of the trilogy. The family that was formed in the original 2014 movie is ready to say goodbye, and they can now be seen in a series of brand-new character posters for the upcoming blockbuster.

Anticipation for the third Guardians film is impressively high, and with tickets going on sale recently, fans are gearing up for the latest entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) first entered the screen singing with his Walkman, it was established that this corner of the universe would be closely tied to the music its characters held close to heart, and the upcoming trilogy capper will be no exception. Gunn took some time to share through social media the official playlist that will be blasting through the speakers when Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 flies into theaters next month.

But the filmmaker hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about how the team's third adventure will be truly special. Not only will Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 be the longest movie in the trilogy, but it will also heavily explore Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) past. The tough mercenary with a heart of gold has clearly suffered a lot throughout his life, and Gunn will finally shed some light into the character's backstory because the antagonist for the upcoming adventure is closely tied to Rocket's history. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) isn't here to play games.

A Wave of Collectibles Arrives From Deep Space

The new character posters are only a sign of how the promotional campaign for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is increasing its momentum. Whether you're dealing with a new collection of colorful Funko Pops, or a new batch of Marvel Legends action figures, it is clear that everyone is gearing up for the release of the last adventure featuring the crew of a-holes. The emotional conclusion to the story about found family, redemption and grief is about to make its way towards our galaxy. Let's just hope we are ready to say goodbye.

You can check out the new character posters from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below, before the film hits the big screen on May 5:

