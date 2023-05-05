"Showtime, a-holes." Everybody's favorite ragtag band of misfits is back for one last ride, as James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres, ending the story of Star-Lord and his merry band of outlaws. By now, audiences will have become attached to these characters, so seeing their last adventure together will doubtless be bittersweet.

However, the film is a satisfying ride, especially because of these loveable characters fans know and love. Indeed, the Guardians are in fine form in the film, and while not everyone is as likable this time, they are all compelling and unforgettable characters and the MCU will not be the same without them.

10 Adam Warlock

Image via Marvel Studios

Will Poulter makes his long-awaited debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A newborn thrust into a world of destruction, Adam is basically a child obeying his mother without asking why. Adam is powerful but inexperienced, making him a considerable threat but nothing the Guardians can't handle.

RELATED: Must-Watch Will Poulter Performances

Unfortunately, Adam has very little screen time in the movie, meaning he hardly has any character development. Poulter is a very charming actor, and Gunn does give Adam a few funny moments, especially in his interactions with his mother, the always-welcomed Elizabeth Debicki. Hopefully, fans will see Adam again in a project where he gets more to do.

9 Kraglin

Image via Marvel Studios

Gilmore Girls fans will instantly recognize Sean Gunn. The actor reprises his role as Kraglin in Guardians 3; like in the previous movies, Gunn has a minor but meaningful part in the story. Kraglin is now a full-time member of the Guardians, although he skips most of the action by staying on Knowhere with Cosmo.

Gunn is an expert at playing oddball characters, and Kraglin is no exception. By now, fans will already be familiar with the character, and seeing him master Yondu's arrow is an undeniably satisfying moment. Kraglin is a supporting but valuable member of the Guardians, and hopefully, he'll stick around the MCU's cosmic side.

8 Cosmo

Cosmo the Spacedog made her official debut during The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, voiced by Oscar-nominee Maria Bakalova. Volume 3 sees her return as a full-time member of the Guardians who stays on Knowhere with Kraglin while the team goes on their mission to save Rocket.

Like Kraglin, Cosmo has a small but meaningful role in the movie; however, she is so sweet that fans will certainly be left wanting to see more from her. Bakalova's thick accent, combined with her enthusiastic delivery of every line, makes Cosmo an instantly endearing figure and a perfect fit for the Guardians.

7 Gamora

Image via Marvel

Gamora was the level-headed and compassionate member of the Guardians in the first two films. However, that version of the character is gone, replaced by 2014's Gamora, who didn't become a Guardian and thus found a new home with the more aggressive and lawless Ravagers.

RELATED: The Most Reliable Supporting Characters In The MCU

Zoe Saldaña is extremely talented and perfectly conveys this new Gamora's frustration and anger. However, the film is in a strange position, saddled with Avengers: Endgame's bizarre choice to bring her back as a totally different person. Gamora is not officially part of the team, and her interactions with the others are hostile, leaving her in a difficult spot. However, Saldaña and Gunn make Volume 3 a satisfying swan song for the character, even if she isn't the one audiences fell in love with.

6 Groot

Image via Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, Groot doesn't get much to do in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After being a standout and scene-stealer during the first two films, Groot takes a backseat in the Guardians' last adventure, acting as the team's muscle while delivering a few of his now-iconic "I am Groot" lines – plus a little surprise.

Still, Groot receives the least development out of all the Guardians, even counting Kraglin and Cosmo. Groot remains a loveable and hilarious presence, mostly thanks to the considerable goodwill he's earned over the years. However, he spends large chunks of the movie without any screen time, despite being one of the most powerful sidekicks in the MCU, making it hard for audiences to relate to him.

5 Drax

Image via Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista has grown as an actor since appearing in the first Guardians movie. It's not an overstatement to call him the best wrestler-turned-actor in Hollywood, especially after seeing his range in projects like Blade Runner 2049 and Knock at the Cabin.

Bautista's Drax is a bit of a one-note character, but the actor makes the best out of it. Guardians 3 also gives Drax the most layered development since his introduction, fleshing out his character and showing new sides to his goofy performance. Combined with his hilarious dynamic with Mantis and Quill and his unique way of seeing things, Drax becomes one of the best parts of Guardians 3 and one of the series' most likable characters.

4 Star-Lord (Peter Jason Quill)

Image via Marvel

The first Guardians movie turned Chris Pratt into a bonafide movie star. The actor was lively and charming as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, and his performance has only improved throughout the years. Guardians 3 finds Peter in a severe depression after losing Gamora, risking his leadership of the Guardians.

Peter's journey in Guardians 3 is of acceptance. While he remains his usual goofy self, Peter is much more level-headed, assuming his role as a leader more than ever before. It's a perfect progression for the character that makes him all the more likable for audiences, who have seen him grow from immature man-child to put-together captain. Peter doesn't get a lot of jokes this time, but he doesn't need them to be one of the film's most likable characters.

3 Nebula

Few Marvel characters have received as great a character arc as Nebula. James Gunn and Karen Gillan have created arguably the best character progression in the franchise, taking Nebula from a dangerous and traumatized living weapon into a loving and supporting leader-in-the-making healing from her painful past.

RELATED: Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked

Nebula is a highlight of Guardians 3. Despite not being the most outright hilarious character, she is quite funny, especially when interacting with Quill or Mantis. Her concern for Rocket makes her even more sympathetic, with audiences understanding there's an unspoken bond between them due to their jarring pasts. Nebula is a brilliant character, and Guardians 3 presents her most vulnerable and sympathetic portrayal yet.

2 Mantis

Pom Klementieff was a wonderful addition to the Guardians. Mantis is a sweet and hilarious presence, a perpetual ray of sunshine who always sees the bright side of things. Mantis is the Guardians' conscience and their ultimate cheerleader, always seeing the best in them.

Guardians 3 is a crucial chapter in Mantis' storyline; she is more confident in her skin and among the Guardians. Klementieff gets some of the film's best moments, and her line deliveries make Mantis a constant source of humor in the film. Mantis is already an endearing character, and fans will surely enjoy seeing her on-screen, whether fighting with Drax or helping Peter cope with his new reality.

1 Rocket Raccoon

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 belongs to Rocket Raccoon. Bradley Cooper returns to voice the angry and misunderstood raccoon, delivering his best performance yet, with Gunn writing one of the best character arcs for any MCU hero.

Rocket is the film's beating heart, and his story will break the audience's hearts. Guardians 3 isn't afraid to visit some very dark places to explore Rocket's background, but it never loses its sense of hope, especially as the Guardians rally to save him. Rocket has always been a hilarious part of the franchise, proving that the best MCU characters are not humans. However, Guardians 3 makes him one of its most complex and sympathetic, cementing his place as one of Marvel's best and most iconic characters.

NEXT: All MCU Movies, Ranked Worst To Best