Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third and final chapter of James Gunn's fan-favorite MCU trilogy, we all expected some Guardians to sacrifice their lives in their last adventure. Surprisingly, though, by the time the credits roll, all the Guardians are alive, well, and planning their next cosmic adventures. That doesn’t mean we’ll see these characters again, as Gunn gave every single core member of the team a new purpose that might keep them out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with many of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expressing their wishes to retire from the MCU, Gunn made the right choice to use Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a swan song for the entire team. That doesn’t mean we have said goodbye to all the Guardians forever, as there are still new stories to tell about these characters. So, now that we know how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ends, let’s discuss the odds of seeing each of the main Guardians again.

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Karen Gillan Explains How the MCU’s First F-Bomb Happened

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Will Return

Image via Marvel Studios

The only core Guardian member confirmed to return to the MCU is Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Marvel Studios likes to end their movies with the promise our favorite heroes will be back, except when a film represents the last chapter of a particular storyline, like Avengers: Endgame. So, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises that the Legendary Star-Lord will return, we can be confident that Marvel Studios has already planned Pratt’s next adventure. Maybe we’ll get a solo movie of Star-Lord, or perhaps he’ll return for Avengers: Secret Wars, considering Peter Quill’s comic book history. Be it as it may, it’s nice to know that Marvel Studios is planning something to carry on Gunn's legacy after the filmmaker’s departure.

Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon Will Likely Bring the Guardians Back

Image via Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios only promises Star-Lord’s return, it’s hard to believe that Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) won’t eventually come back in a movie or TV show. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket becomes the Captain of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team, which includes Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Kragiln (Sean Gunn). So, considering the financial success of the franchise, it’s likely Marvel Studios will try to bring Rocket’s team back. In addition, Rocket’s team includes Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova’s Cosmo the Spacedog, two stars who recently joined the MCU. Marvel Studios is known for keeping the same stars around for at least a few projects, so it would be a waste not to bring the new team back. Finally, Rocket’s team includes Phyla (Kai Zen), who was barely introduced as a hero and is part of a post-credit scene, the MCU’s preferred way to tease future projects.

If the Guardians Return, You Can Count on Vin Diesel’s Groot

Image via Marvel Studios

Of course, if Rocket Raccoon comes back leading a new team of Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot will most definitely be part of this unannounced project. Groot and Rocket have been an unbreakable duo since the first movie in Gunn’s trilogy, and that didn’t change after the Guardians split up. So, since Marvel Studios will likely use Rocket’s team of Guardians somehow, we can expect to see more of Kaiju Groot.

Gamora Might Be Back, but Not Zoe Saldaña

Image via Marvel Studios

While Zoe Saldaña is done with the MCU, she has already expressed her desire to see the character recast in the MCU. And thanks to the Multiverse, that wouldn’t be a hard trick to pull. While all the Variants of Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were played by Benedict Cumberbatch, three different actors played Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, since the current Gamora is a Variant from a different timeline, the MCU has the tools it needs to recast Gamora and explore her adventures with the Ravagers. That said, Gamora does get a happy ending with her newfound family, and it seems unlikely Marvel Studios will bring her back.

Dave Bautista’s Drax Return Is Unlikely

Image via Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista has been vocal about retiring from Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does underline how Drax was not born to be a Destroyer but a Dad. So Drax got his happy ending by raising the children created by the High Evolutionary in Knowhere. It’s a fitting ending for a warrior who became a killing machine after losing his wife and daughter, and Marvel Studios will probably give Drax his well-deserved rest.

Karen Gillian Wants to Keep Playing Nebula

Image via Marvel Studios

While Drax’s happy ending is shared with Nebula (Karen Gillan), who also stays in Knowhere to raise the children they rescue from the High Evolutionary, Gillan has never shown any interest in retiring. From previous comments, we can infer Gillan is at peace with the idea Nebula's last appearance happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still, she’s also open to coming back. So, since Nebula is now officially responsible for Knowhere, the Guardians headquarters, she could show up if and when Rocket’s team returns. Even so, we should be careful with our expectations since there’s no news about the star's return.

We Don’t Know What’s Happening to Mantis and Pom Klementieff

Image via Marvel Studios

While most Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 talk about their life post-MCU or their desire to remain in the franchise, Pom Klementieff has stayed relatively silent about where she wants to take Mantis next. Curiously, Mantis is the only core Guardian member whose fate remains uncertain after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Mantis was mainly used as comic relief in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teases how there’s still much to explore about the character. So, with Mantis traveling alone to learn more about herself, it seems like Marvel Studios might be willing to give her more time in the spotlight. However, since she didn’t get an official return announcement as Star-Lord did, we are inclined to say the odds of Mantis' return are the same as her leaving forever.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available in theaters.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'