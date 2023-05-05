Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to dominate the box office in the coming week, and it's safe to say that enthusiasts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly anticipating the return of the cosmic comic franchise. It's been six years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and aside from team-up stints throughout the third and fourth phases of the MCU, we've waited a long time to follow up with the characters that writer/director James Gunn turned iconic.

The sequel will present the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and the voice talents of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. As any Guardians viewer knows, one of the most appealing aspects of these films is the vast and colorful array of characters. In the second film, Gunn introduced even more characters from the depths of Marvel Comics' pages. As the role of Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) grew, he surrendered further into his part as the father figure for Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Pratt), and the Ravager space pirates began stirring in revolt. At the tail-end of the film, one of the Ravager cameos we saw was in the form of a tall, dominating figure known as Charlie-27, played briefly, yet joyously, by actor Ving Rhames.

In an act of tribute to Yondu's memory, Charlie-27, adorned in his iconic yellow uniform, delivers a respectful salute. For those less familiar with the Marvel universe, the character may seem like a mystery, but as with most MCU Easter eggs, there's a past worth mining. Who exactly is Charlie-27, and what are his origins within the pages of Marvel Comics? How does he fit in Gunn's adaptation within the MCU? Taking a closer look at Charlie-27's history can provide a deeper understanding of the rich, interconnected world that has captivated audiences for decades. Let's dive in.

Charlie-27's Marvel Comics Origins

Charlie-27 was a member of the very first Guardians of the Galaxy roster in Marvel Comics, along with Martinex T'Naga, Vance Astro, and Yondu Udonta. He originated in the Earth-691 timeline in the 31st century, first appearing in Marvel Super-Heroes #18. Charlie-27 is powered by super strength, stamina, and durability; he's a space pilot and soldier, engineered to withstand Jupiter's immense gravitational force. He's most often depicted as a massive man, clad in a thick suit of space armor and an impressive set of muscles. His ancestors migrated from Earth on a mission to colonize Jupiter, where he was later born.

Much like Martinex T'Naga, who would later be his Guardian comrade, Charlie-27's people were wiped out by the Badoon invasion. The Badoons were a reptilian alien species that served as one of the main foes of the original Guardians. In 3007, Charlie-27 returned to Jupiter after completing a mission out in space, where he found his home overtaken by the Badoon. He escaped to Pluto, where he joined forces with Martinex and his new mates to form the Guardians of the Galaxy. Later on, Charlie-27 would even play a role in the comics' Infinity War saga, when he helped to defend Avengers Mansion against the Masters of Evil.

Charlie-27 Was a Member of the Original Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Comics' original Guardians of the Galaxy team was born way back in 1969, but they're not quite the ragtag group of space misfits that you might be familiar with from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This motley crew was formed in an alternate timeline of the central Marvel universe, boasting a completely different cast of characters, including the spotlight-stealing Martinex T'Naga, a stalwart defender of the cosmos with crystal-like skin. Alongside him were Vance Astro, a spacefaring astronaut from the 20th century who was frozen in cryosleep for a full millennium, and Yondu Udonta, the famous blue-skinned prickly character from Centaur IV.

What Is Charlie-27's Role in the MCU?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie-27 saw his live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he was brought to life by actor Ving Rhames. James Gunn brought the roster of original Guardians to life in the form of the assortment of Yondu's former Ravager comrades, who would pay tribute to their fallen comrade at his gorgeous deep-space funeral at the end of the film. With the return of Ravager Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) confirmed for the upcoming sequel, it's likely (and hoped) that Rhames' Charlie-27 will be reprised as well. The rest of the senior Guardians/Ravager cameos anticipated to return include Michelle Yeoh's Aleta Ogord, Miley Cyrus' Mainframe, and Michael Rosenbaum's Martinex.

Ving Rhames is an American actor best known for his deep, commanding voice and imposing physical presence, while simultaneously wielding a deep ability for nuance and effective charm. Rhames' acting career began in the early 1980s on Broadway, before making his film debut in 1985 with the made-for-television drama Go Tell It on the Mountain. Rhames would go on to appear in several films throughout the 80s, leading to his major breakout as Marcellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction in 1994. Since then, Rhames has had a continuously active career, including his iconic recurring turns in the Mission Impossible franchise and lending his vocal talents for Cobra Bubbles in 2002's Lilo & Stitch. Unfortunately, Rhames will not be reprising his role in Disney's live-action remake.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in theaters now, and it will resume from the last known whereabouts of the beloved band of interstellar travelers. Following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and a charming turn in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Peter Quill remains fixated on grappling with the demise of his partner, Gamora, and the daunting mission of pursuing her (in-universe) 2014 variant. The myriad of vibrant Ravager personages are likely to return, and that will hopefully include Charlie-27.

