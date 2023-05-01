James Gunn and his Guardians of the Galaxy have always been the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doing things maybe no other characters would dare to do - but they've crossed into unknown territory after last week's news that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would shatter the multiverse of language by dropping the franchise's first F-bomb in 15 years, as a neat farewell gift from the director.

A clip released last week showed the Guardians - led by Chris Pratt's Peter Quill - about to hit the road for a mission when Karen Gillan's Nebula runs into a spot of bother. When she struggles to open the door of a 1980s Chrysler, Quill loses his patience and instructs Nebula to, quite simply, just "open the f*cking door."

What Did Chris Pratt Say About Dropping the First F-Bomb?

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, Pratt discussed his excitement - like a giddy schoolboy - at being the first actor to drop the big one on camera for the MCU. In a neat twist, however, he also revealed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had tried to dissuade Gunn from doing it, arguing that he didn't want to be the first director to break through that bad language ceiling - to Gunn's astonishment, as he asked if Feige even truly knew him!

I think everybody’s tried, you know? With a PG-13 movie, you typically get two SH-words, and usually don’t get – maybe you can get one F-word. So everyone’s always lobbying, you know? Throwing out an improv to get it in there. People have tried for years. It’s not the first one I’ve tried to get into the movie. But yeah, they edited it together and it was a funny beat, and so they kept it.From my understanding, the story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said ‘Listen, you don’t want to be the guy who’s known for having the first F-word in your movie.’ And James is like, ‘Yes, I do!’ Don’t you know me?! That’s exactly what I want!’ And so, they kept it in.

It may be the first time that strong language has been brought into the MCU, but with the impending arrival of Deadpool and his extensive vocabulary, it's almost guaranteed not to be the last time the airwaves turn blue.

You can catch Chris Pratt as Peter f*cking Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which opens in theaters this Friday, May 5. Check out the foul-mouthed preview for the movie down below.