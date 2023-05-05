The Guardians of the Galaxy are a family and have come to know one another quite well over the course of their three-film series. But what about their MCU extended family? We put director James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the test during an MCU version of the game Heads Up!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees the return of our favorite irreverent deep space heroes during a point in their lives when they’re all experiencing growing pains — growing pains as a family and also as individuals. Karen Gillan’s Nebula continues to explore her goals as a leader, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis is trying to figure out where she stands as an individual, and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill struggles to hold on to the hero and person he had become via his relationship with Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

On top of that, the Guardians find themselves facing off against two new adversaries. There’s Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, a being designed to be “more powerful, more beautiful, and more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.” The team is also forced to deal with Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) creator, the diabolical High Evolutionary played by Chukwudi Iwuji, an individual who knows no limits in his pursuit of creating the perfect species.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters now, I got the chance to chat with Gunn, Pratt, Gillan, Klementieff, Poulter, and Iwuji about the making of the film, but we also carved out time for a game — an MCU-themed version of Heads Up. The game included some Guardians-specific softballs like Nebula and Drax (Dave Bautista), and some very familiar Avengers like Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), but the big question quickly became, do the Guardians filmmakers know characters specific to other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Find out who won our game — Pratt and Gunn, Klementieff and Gillan, or Iwuji and Poulter — in the video at the top of this article!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters nationwide. For even more on the film, check out the rest of my chat with Gunn and Pratt below: