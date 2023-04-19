Guardians will be back on the big screen for one last ride soon. The final installment in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will tie up loose ends, finish character arcs, and will be the end of Guardians as we know them. The highly anticipated feature is on fans' minds and to hype them further, Marvel Studios is teasing new images and trailers. Now we finally have the first clip from the feature, and it’s all things sad and hilarious.

The brief clip shared on Twitter handle, sees Peter Quill admitting to Gamora he misses her and is looking for some hope saying “Maybe if you open yourself up to it…” which she denies. But he’s not alone in the heartbreak, as all the Guardians, dressing in their colorful spacesuits, can hear him as Mantis points out Peter was talking on an open line!

What to Expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

After the events of Avengers: Endgame we saw the ragtag group of misfits in a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Their story finally moved on in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which presents the fact that Knowhere is the new home base for the team, and that Mantis is Quill’s sister and daughter of Ego – both of which will influence the upcoming feature. We also saw Quill really heartbroken in the aftermath of the events of Endgame, and with Gamora returning from another timeline there will be lots to keep us engaged in the new film.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' IMAX Teaser Puts the High Evolutionary Front and Center

For director James Gunn Vol 3. is Rocket’s story, as per him he’s always been the “secret protagonist” of the franchise, and it's about time he comes face to face with his fears. The sharp-tongued Raccoon will face off with his creator, the High Evolutionary and fans are half-heartedly expecting to bid goodbye to Rocket. The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. The feature will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock alongside Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the new clip below: