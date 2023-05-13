Now that the final Guardians of the Galaxy installment is out, it's also time to expand your Funko Pop collection. Prior to the film's release, the toy company provided fans with a number of miniature collectibles, including an Adam Warlock miniature figure, a dancing Star-Lord Pop figure, and some cuddly plush collections. Joining the recently released figures is the "flocked" version of Cosmo the Spacedog, taking off on a galactic adventure straight to your shelf.

Available for purchase via Funko Pop's website, the new collection reimagines the newest crew member of the Guardians, covered in a fuzzy texture in the likeness of the cosmic canine. The bobblehead figure, which retails for $15.00, stands approximately 3.15 inches tall, with an optional gift box that costs $3.50.

The End of an Era

The space misfits took off on a final galactic adventure, with some members of the Guardians deciding to leave the crew and live their lives separately. But as one era ends, another door will open for new space adventures. That, of course, includes the ever-good space dog, Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova), joining the team of galaxy superheroes along with Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and Phyla (Kai Zen). Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon was named the new captain of the Guardians of the Galaxy, leading the new mighty heroes with the help of another original member, his best friend Groot (Vin Diesel). While the third installment serves as the final film for the James Gunn-directed franchise, the introduction of the new members gives fans hope for a possible Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off in the future.

Image via Funko

Related: Which Guardian of the Galaxy Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Guardians of the Galaxy has managed to become one of the most sought-after Marvel franchises of all time, garnering positive feedback from viewers and favorable box office revenue from the first to the second installment. The last outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is no different. Not only does the film serve as Gunn's final Marvel project, but it also exceeded expectations for its global box office debut. With the film keeping the weirdness of the franchise, which has since become the charm that made the Guardians successful, the third installment has brought fans into a rollercoaster galactic ride, starting from a comedic build-up—as is the case with the previous outings—with a right pinch of emotionally charged scenes, including Rocket's melancholic backstory, and some twists and turns of events.

Cosmo the Spacedog joined the team as one of the franchise's most beloved characters, and you can now own one (the Pop version) in the comfort of your own home.