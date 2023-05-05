Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Over the past decade, James Gunn turned the Guardians of the Galaxy from zeros to heroes, thanks to two movies that surpassed every box office expectation and a beloved holiday special. Each new entry in Gunn’s galactic franchise introduces new characters, allowing the core team to grow and change as they face new threats across space. That’s also the case of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which adds Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a fan-favorite comic book character with deep ties to the team. In addition, Vol. 3 is finally promoting Cosmo the Spacedog from cameo to main character, voiced by Maria Bakalova. But who is Cosmo the Spacedog in the comic books? And how the character fits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Who Is Cosmo the Spacedog?

Created by writer Dan Abnett and artist Andy Lanning for 2008’s Nova vol. 4 #8, Cosmo the Spacedog is a Soviet hound sent to space in the 1960s as part of the USSR’s Cold War space program. The character was inspired by the sad true story of Laika, a stray dog sent to space by the USSR before de-orbiting technology had been developed. The goal was to use Laika as a shining example of Soviet leadership in the space race, but the dog was never expected to survive. Instead, Laika died of overheating a few hours after she was launched into space and the USSR collected enough images to use as propaganda. Fortunately, the Marvel version of Laika meets a better fate.

After being launched into the depths of space, never to return, Cosmo was hit by cosmic rays that changed his genes, granting him vast psionic powers. As a result, Cosmo can move objects with his mind, read other people’s thoughts, and communicate by projecting his voice into other people’s brains. The dog was also granted a considerably extended lifespan, as he seems to be at the peak of his physical condition even after decades. All these abilities are handy in Cosmo’s job, as the dog is Knowhere's chief security.

RELATED: Dave Bautista Isn't Giving His Performances as Drax Enough Credit

After being sent to space by the USSR, Cosmo ended up in Knowhere, the gigantic space station built inside the head of a decapitated Celestial. In Marvel Comics, Knowhere is a refuge for different alien species. So, since Cosmo is a good boy, he begins to act as the chief of security of Knowhere to ensure all those different people can have a peaceful life together. Since the Guardians of the Galaxy use Knowhere as their base of operations in Marvel Comics, they often work together with Cosmo while defending the space station from numerous threats. In the MCU, Knowhere and Cosmo played different roles in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special underlines, Gunn is currently working to make the MCU closer to Marvel Comics regarding Knowhere and Cosmo the Spacedog.

Cosmo the Spacedog's ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ History

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Knowhere is an old mining station controlled by the Collector (Benicio del Toro). In the MCU, the Collector acts like a mobster, which makes Knowhere a place where the scum of the galaxy goes to hide. As the name indicates, the Collector is fascinated with collecting the most unusual objects and species. That’s why, in Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the specimens the Collector keeps in his glass prison is none other than Cosmo the Spacedog. In 2014, Cosmo’s MCU presence was nothing more than a clever cameo, but the furry hero would become a fully-fledged character for the holiday special.

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we learn that the Guardians have bought Knowhere from the Collector, who was probably happy to get rid of the place after Thanos (Josh Brolin) wrecked everything in the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While we don’t know the details of the deal the Guardians struck with the Collector, Cosmo remains a happy inhabitant of Knowhere. The MCU version of the character is a female Labrador, but that’s as far as the differences go.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special shows Cosmo's full powers in action. In addition, she became an ally to the Guardians of the Galaxy, helping to keep the peace and fix the Knowhere space station. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Cosmo maintains her Knowhere responsibilities, helping to guard the space station with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) while the Guardians travel through the galaxy to save Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). With the help of her telekinesis, Cosmo also helps Kraglin to destroy the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) army when the villain attacks Knowhere. Finally, for her bravery, Cosmo is officially promoted as a member of the Guardians in Vol 3's end-credit scenes, helping Rocket to protect the galaxy from all sorts of threats. Cosmo's presence is more than welcome, as the good dog helps with the transition in the Guardians’ ranks after Gunn's trilogy.

Cosmo and Knowhere Will Help the Guardians to Exist Beyond Gunn

Before the Holiday Special, the MCU version of the Guardians of the Galaxy roamed through space while saving lives and scoring some credits. However, since Vol. 3 retires many of the original members of the team, Cosmo and Knowhere can help keep the franchise alive. Gunn's goal is to give his story a fitting end, which means the Guardians no longer exist as they did once the credits roll in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Nevertheless, it would be commercial suicide for Marvel Studios just to throw one of their most profitable franchises in the trash. So, Gunn was smart enough to leave some loose threads hanging to ensure the Guardians will remain part of the MCU even though he's fully focused on the new DCU.

First, Gunn creates a home for future galactic heroes to claim for themselves by turning the MCU Knowhere into the Guardians headquarters. Similarly to how the Avengers Compound is a place that exists independently of who is part of the Avengers at any given moment, Knowhere will serve a similar purpose for the Guardians in the future. In addition, a new team of the Guardians could only work by mixing well-stabilized characters with new additions, and that's where Cosmo comes into play. After her appearance in the Holiday Special, Cosmo won the hearts of MCU fans. So, as the new team is put together, Cosmo becomes the obvious choice to maintain the weird energy of the franchise and give us something to hope for, as her character arc is yet to be written. Sure, the new team also counts Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Phylla. However, since they were introduced in Vol. 3, we still don't know them enough to be too excited about upcoming storylines. Hopefully, that'll change in the future, as we can't wait to see what Rocket's team will do in the next few years.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'