To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 on digital platforms, IGN has shared a new deleted scene from the movie, explaining what happened to the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) after the Guardians defeated him once and for all. The third installment in the franchise about a group of misfits that form a family managed to earn more than $800 million at the worldwide box office, becoming Disney's highest-grossing movie of the year so far. Audiences were ready to enjoy the team's final adventure, after following this iteration of the Guardians for almost a decade.

In the new scene, it's revealed that the High Evolutionary is now imprisoned in Knowhere after Rocket (Bradley Cooper) decided to spare his life. The villain still displays the injuries he suffered at the hands of the heroes when he was taken down after trying to destroy yet another world he didn't think worthy of survival. Capable of keeping an eye on the individual who tortured him when he was younger, Rocket feels liberated from his past and the time he spent locked up with Lylla (Linda Cardellini), Teefs (Asim Chaundry) and Floor (Mikaela Hoover).

In Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is depressed after Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Feeling devastated after losing who he considered to be the love of his life, Peter Quill is surprised to learn that he will now have to work with an identical variant of his former partner. Since the version of Thanos that got pulled from his original timeline also had an entire army working for him, the Gamora that was a part of his crew was left behind on the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. However, she didn't have the memories her counterpart lived through, and the situation caused her to have no feelings for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Image via Marvel Studios

A New Team is Born

The battle against the High Evolutionary took a toll on the Guardians, as they individually realized what was missing from their lives. Decades after being taken from Earth, Peter accepted it was time to find his family back in his home planet. On the other hand, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) spent most of her life as Ego's (Kurt Russell) loyal servant, and now it's time for her to find out who she is without anyone's influence. Not to worry, Rocket, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam (Will Poulter) and others stayed behind to become the next version of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

You can check out the deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below: