Your can finally bring the lates adventure from your favorite bunch of a-holes home, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on July 7. Added to that, Disney has also announced that the film will launch on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 1. Sit back and take a journey on the Milano alongside one of the most powerful teams in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, while you re-live your favorite moments from the movie that marked the conclusion to the narrative that began with the installment released in 2014.

Unlike previous films featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 focuses on Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past, as the villain who gave him his intelligence might the only solution to saving the hero from a certain death. After he was injured during a fight with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Rocket is left gravely injured, and the rest of the Guardians must retrieve information from the place he was created in to save his life. However, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) won't be pleased to learn that his greatest creation is coming back after escaping his grasp years ago.

Meanwhile, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is dealing with a very different type of problem, as he's still grieving the death of the original Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Ever since Thanos (Josh Brolin) sacrificed his adoptive daughter to gain access to the Soul Stone, Quill can't move on from losing who he was certain was the love of his life. And if losing a loved one wasn't complicated enough, a variant of Gamora from a different timeline is now living in the main MCU narrative, but she doesn't have the memories of her counterpart. Peter is forced to work with a version of the woman he loves who doesn't recognize or care about him.

What's Next for the Guardians of the Galaxy?

After defeating the High Evolutionary, it was clear the Guardians needed major changes in their personal lives, prompting the team to go on a temporary break. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) said she needed to figure out how to make choices for herself, so she left with a couple of Abilisks to protect her. The Gamora variant accepts that, while her counterpart found a family with the Guardians, she doesn't have her memories and story, and chooses to return to the Ravagers. And finally, Star-Lord goes back to Earth to find out if his grandfather is still alive. Audiences shouldn't worry too much, as the new version of the Guardians and Star-Lord are meant to return at some point within the future of the MCU.

