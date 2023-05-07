Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming in either above expectations or below it, depending on which version you choose to believe. While the earliest projections put the superhero three-quel’s three-day opening at around $130 million, revised projections in the week leading up to the film’s release were reduced to around $110 million. In the end, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has grossed around $114 million in its first three days (including Thursday previews).

This puts it bang in the middle of the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s $94 million opening in 2014, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $146 million debut in 2017. Marvel would’ve definitely preferred an opening that was closer to the second film’s haul, if not better. But we’re living in a different world now; this isn’t 2014, when the studio had earned such tremendous goodwill that it was able to attract audiences to watch the adventures of relatively unknown characters such as the Guardians. The same characters have become beloved in the following (almost) decade, having appeared in two massive Avengers movies, and a Thor adventure.

Reviews for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have been positive, with critics highlighting the film’s emotional tone and sense of catharsis. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it a “a funny, exciting, and emotional conclusion” to the trilogy in his review. The film also earned an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which certainly bodes well for the future. Slightly worryingly, however, it's performing like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which underwhelmed with a $474 million worldwide finish.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Every Movie Featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ranked From Worst to Best

Globally, the film is debuting with $282 million, which can’t help but feel a little underwhelming, especially when you consider that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted with around $450 million just last year. By comparison, the first Guardians of the Galaxy concluded its theatrical run with $333 million domestically and $770 million worldwide, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 made $389 million domestically and $869 million worldwide. Considering the “one last ride” angle that the marketing for the third film has been highlighting, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 should be aiming to surpass both its predecessors’ grosses.

Slipping to number two after four weekends at the top, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie — also featuring Guardians star Chris Pratt, by the way — grossed an estimated $18.6 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total to a tremendous $518 million. Globally, the animated video game adaptation recently became the first film of 2023 to pass the coveted $1 billion mark.

Only One New Release Debuted in the Top Five

The horror hit Evil Dead Rise took the third spot after spending a couple of weekends at number two. The film added an estimated $5.7 million this weekend, and passed major milestones both domestically and globally. Evil Dead Rise passed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, and the $100 million mark worldwide. This makes it the highest-grossing installment in the iconic horror franchise, overtaking 2013’s Evil Dead on both accounts. At number four this weekend is Lionsgate’s comedy drama Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The film added $3.2 million in its second weekend of release, taking its running domestic total to $12.5 million. This week’s new wide release, Sony’s romantic drama Love Again, is tanking with poor reviews and low turnout. Despite opening in over 2,700 domestic theaters, Love Again is looking at only $2.4 million in its opening weekend, which is good for a fifth place finish.

You can watch our interview with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.