After an opening weekend haul that was widely categorized as underwhelming, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is headed for one of the best second weekend holds for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the post-pandemic era. The superhero trilogy-capper grossed $15.7 million on its second Friday, and is estimated to make $58 million in its sophomore weekend at the domestic box office. This will take the film's running domestic total to over $200 million by Sunday.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 opened to a so-so $118 million in its opening weekend, which put it at par with projections, but significantly lower than the weekend debuts of fellow Marvel titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If current projections hold, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will deliver the best second weekend hold for an MCU property in the post-pandemic era, dropping just 51% from the first weekend.

By comparison, Doctor Strange 2 fell by 67% in its second weekend, while Spider-Man: No Way Home had a 68% drop. The last time an MCU film registered a hold this healthy was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. Like its two predecessors, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 also earned solid reviews, and got an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day audiences. It seems to be paying off.

This should come as some much-needed relief for Marvel; the studio is reeling from the underperformance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which tapped out with $475 million globally — a lower gross than both its predecessors, which only fueled the "superhero fatigue" discourse. Every new MCU release is met with intense fan scrutiny, and declarations that the audience is over superhero cinema. To be fair, this year has been rather disappointing for the genre, with both Ant-Man 3 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods failing to deliver the goods. And in case you forgot, last year ended with the notorious Black Adam, which couldn't crack $400 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Only One New Release Found a Spot in the Top Five

But while Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s fortunes seem to be turning, the week’s new release, the Mother's Day counter-programmer Book Club: The Next Chapter, opened soft with $2.1 million on Friday. The older-skewing drama is expected to generate $7 million this weekend and take the third spot. By comparison, the first Book Club movie made $13 million in its opening weekend in 2018, and went on to become a sleeper hit. It finished with over $100 million at the global box office. Coming in at second place is the animated hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which added $2.9 million on its sixth Friday, taking its running domestic total to an astronomical $525 million. Fourth place went to the horror hit Evil Dead Rise, which added $1.1 million on its fourth Friday. The film has grossed $57 million domestically so far, and should pass $60 million by Sunday. Rounding out the top five is Lionsgate's comedy drama Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. After adding $515,000 on Friday, the film is expected to generate $2.3 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to around $16 million.

Elsewhere at the box office, director Robert Rodriguez's low-key noir film Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, will open soft with around $2 million from over 2,000 theaters. Next week sees the release of Fast X, the 10th film in the long-running action franchise. You can watch our interview with Guardians director Gunn here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.