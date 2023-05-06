With 33 movies, eight TV shows, and two specials released so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken hundreds of characters from the comic book pages and into their ambitious interconnected storyline. Besides all the heroes and villains that populate the MCU, there’s also a fair share of obscure nods to comic books hidden in the background of every Marvel Studios production. That was also the case with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, filled to the brim with clever Easter eggs the filmmaker was proud to hide. However, with such an expansive universe to explore and so many details to remember, it’s impossible for the MCU to stay clear of a few contradictions. That’s also the case in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just retconned a Lylla nod from the first movie.

Lylla Got Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

In Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) gets arrested while trying to capture Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Together with Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Peter and Rocket are sent to The Kyln, a high-security facility where Nova Corps dumps the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy. As soon as they get to The Klyn, each prisoner is scanned, and in a blink-and-you-might-miss moment, fans get a lot of information about each character’s past. For instance, the scan shows that Rocket has a second associate besides Groot, a person named Lylla.

Comic book readers will identify Lylla as the anthropomorphic otter with whom Rocket has an intense love story in Marvel Comics. Created by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema for 1982’s Incredible Hulk #271, Lylla is one of the talking animals originating from Halfworld, the home planet of Rocket. While the MCU didn’t explore Rocket’s past until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, his prison file was a clever nod to the hero’s comic book history because the same hologram reveals Rocket has indeed come from Halfworld in Gunn’s movie too. Regarding Easter eggs, the Lylla nod in Guardians of the Galaxy is a great reward for keen-eyed fans. However, now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduced Lylla and Baby Rocket, that Easter egg no longer makes sense.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Retcons Lylla’s Easter-Egg

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket is pushed to the brink of death after an almost fatal attack by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). For the threqueel’s entire runtime, the Guardians will do whatever they can to save their friend. Meanwhile, Rocket sees his life flash before his eyes, which means we get to watch the excruciating origin story of the hero.

Rocket was born a simple raccoon, a common species from Earth. However, while he was still a baby, Rocket was torn inside out by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and his team of scientists. The High Evolutionary goal is to create the perfect lifeform and the most balanced society in the universe's history, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to fulfill his duty. That means performing invasive surgical procedures on defenseless animals and leaving them to suffer in dirty cages while his team collects data. Yes, the High Evolutionary might be the cruelest villain in the entire MCU’s history.

Rocket suffered more than any Marvel hero during his childhood. Still, during his time as the High Evolutionary guinea pig, Rocket was also capable of forging intimate bonds with some of the other creatures of Batch 86, one of the many experimental initiatives conducted by the High Evolutionary. Together with Rocket, Batch 86 also comprised the otter Lylla (Linda Cardellini), the walrus Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), and the rabbit Floor (Mikaela Hoover). Despite the pain of their multiple surgeries and the violence of the High Evolutionary research, the four members found comfort in each other, dreaming about a better life where they could watch the blue sky together instead of the dark ceiling of their prison.

The first difference between Rocket’s backstory in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his prison file in the first movie comes from his homeworld. While the Easter egg nods at Rocket’s comic book origin by mentioning Halfworld, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the High Evolutionary’s animal experimentation happened in Counter-Earth. After visiting Earth, the High Evolutionary became fascinated with human culture and art. So, he used it as inspiration to create a perfect society. That’s also why the High Evolutionary uses Earth animals in his experiments. There’s just no way Rocket’s police file to know where he came from since he escaped the High Evolutionary secret and highly illegal experimentation lab. However, if the police did know about Rocket’s origins, the file would say “Counter-Earth,” not “Halfworld.”

While it’s easy to use headcanon to justify the police mistaking Rocket’s home planet, it’s impossible to justify the Lylla Easter egg. As we know, Lylla is shot in cold blood by the High Evolutionary as a perverse punishment for Rocket daring to challenge his creator. So, no one in the universe could say that Lylla is an associate of Rocket. Rocket began his criminal life after Lylla was murdered in a cold basement, far away from any witnesses. So, his police file just can’t be considered canon.

While it’s fun to break down small details of the MCU and see how things hold in canon, we won't hold this tiny contradiction against Gunn. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn has crafted one of the most touching movies in the entire MCU, and the reason for that is the filmmaker dares to expose the horrors of animal experimentation. If, instead of giving Batch 86 the origin story he did, Gun had tried to stick to the canon established by an Easter egg, we would have ended with a whole different movie. And honestly, a retcon is a small price to pay for a swan song as good as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

