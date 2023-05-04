Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

To some extent, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films have always felt like they existed in their own little corner of the Marvel universe (early Thanos appearance notwithstanding), so it's not surprising that the trilogy capper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, doesn't feature a ton of MCU Easter eggs or shout-outs to the franchise at large. In fact, the much shorter Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special had more. But, if you're a Guardians super fan, you may have noticed a few sly references to previous Guardians adventures threaded throughout the movie. Here's our list of all the Easter eggs we spotted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

'Guardians of the Galaxy's Epic Card Game

Image via Marvel Studios

Cameo appearances by past Guardians characters are at a minimum in Vol. 3, but when they come, they mostly all come at once. During the film, Gunn cuts to Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) playing some outer-space version of poker against a number of characters from past Guardians movies. Among the players are Bzermikitokolok (the decidedly non-human rock 'n' roll frontman played by the Old 97's Rhett Miller in the Holiday Special), Howard the Duck (Seth Green), and the Broker (Christopher Fairbank), who was last seen on Xandar in Guardians Vol. 1.

There is one other well-placed cameo in the film, as well. After all, what's a Guardians movie without Yondu? And even though Michael Rooker's character died in Vol. 2, he briefly returns in a vision Kraglin has right before he figures out how to properly wield Yondu's old psychically controlled arrow.

Some Familiar 'Guardians' Cast Members

Image via Marvel Studios

Like a lot of filmmakers, Gunn tends to re-use actors he likes working with, so if you spot a familiar face (or voice) in Guardians Vol. 3 and find yourself wondering where you know them from, it might be from another Gunn film! Gregg Henry, who worked with Gunn in Slither and the other Guardians films, pops back in to play Peter's grandfather one more time. Gunn regulars Nathan Fillion (Slither, Super), Jennifer Holland (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) are featured in supporting roles and can all be seen during the sequence set at the honestly-kind-of-gross Orgocorp HQ. Meanwhile, Pete Davison (The Suicide Squad), Judy Greer (The Specials, which Gunn wrote), and Linda Cardellini (Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, ditto) all contribute voicework for CG characters. Interestingly, this gives both Greer and Cardellini, who have played Ant-Man's ex-wife and Hawkeye's wife, respectively, their second MCU roles, putting them in an extremely exclusive club.

A Kevin Bacon Shout-out and a Look Toward the Guardians' Future

Image via Marvel Studios

You have to wait all the way until the last end-credits scene to find Vol. 3's funniest Easter egg. While eating breakfast, Peter's Grandfather is reading a newspaper with the headline "Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon Tells All!" which is a reference to Peter's favorite actor getting kidnapped by Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) in the Guardians Holiday Special. (Don't worry. It all works out in the end.) The other end-credit scene also hints at a potential future Guardians team member that should delight Marvel Comics fans. After a short time jump, the scene introduces a new Guardians lineup made up of Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and one of the young alien girls who the team rescues during the film. That girl's name? Phyla ... which means she's almost certainly Phyla-Vell, a comic-book character who debuted in 2004 and has had close ties to both the Guardians and the Captain Marvel group of characters. She also sometimes goes by the alias Quasar.

Quirky Knowhere Signage

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Our last two Easter eggs come courtesy of the signage in Knowhere, which now serves as the Guardians' home base. At one point, you can see some characters hanging a sign that's in an alien language but is very distinctly a replica of the Guardians of the Galaxy film logo. Meanwhile, there's a neon sign hanging at a Nowhere bar that's just an image of an oddly shaped leg. We thought it might be a reference to the prosthetic leg that Rocket stole and gave to Quill in the first movie. If true, that's a deep cut indeed!

