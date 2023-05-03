Another day, another Marvel movie, and its only natural that Marvel fans expect to see a post-credits scene once the credits roll at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The tradition of having end-credits scenes in Marvel movies has become a beloved, time-honored tradition, with fans of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe eager to see what's in store for the franchise next. However, the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is a somewhat unique entry in the MCU. For one, the film has marketed as the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, at the very least in the case of it being writer/director James Gunn's final MCU film before he ushers in a new era of superhero entertainment as the co-head of DC Films. The film is a bona fide conclusion to a trilogy, which isn't all that common for a universe that is constantly trying to expand.

The one film that was considered a definitive conclusion to a particular saga was Avengers: Endgame, which famously did not include any end-credits teases. Due to that, it's not too much of a stretch to think that maybe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wouldn't have an end credits scene. Is that the case? Well, James Gunn gave a definitive answer that yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does have scenes after the credits. To find out more, without any spoilers, read below to learn what to expect during the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

RELATED: Everything to Remember About the Guardians of the Galaxy Before 'Vol. 3'

Does 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Have a Mid-Credits Scene?

Image via Marvel Studios

In short, yes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does have a scene at the end of the credits that fans will not want to miss. Even better, the film also has a mid-credits scene, which is arguably just as exciting, if not even more so, than the finale sequence of the two-and-a-half-hour film. Again, no spoilers, but midway through the credits, we're shown the definitive fate of the Guardians of the Galaxy and see exactly what James Gunn meant when he said the third film of the trilogy would fundamentally change the intergalactic super-team forever.

Does 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

After the mid-credits scene rolls, you better make like a newborn Groot (Vin Diesel) and stay planted (in your seat, that is). That's because one more scene is waiting beyond the film's initial credits. Much like the mid-credits scene, this final sequence also reveals what a particular character is up to while also giving a brief glimpse at what's next for the MCU. It's one of the few explicit connections that the film has to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe that the film has, as Gunn's final film in the trilogy is less concerned about setting up future stories as it is with giving a great conclusion to an existing one.

Are the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' End-Credits Scenes Essential Viewing?

Image via Marvel

So there you have it. As with most of Marvel Studios' movies, two extra scenes are waiting for audience members at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's a first for the franchise, as the original Guardians of the Galaxy only had one post-credits scene and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 holds the record for most end-credits scenes in an MCU movie with a whopping five sequences. It's also a nice change of pace to get two scenes that feel equally important to the film itself and the franchise's future, as many Marvel films usually have something interesting midway through the credits and a pointless gag for the post-credits scene.

Another question some may have for the two end-credits scenes is whether they're essential to watch, either paying off something set up earlier in the movie or including a significant tease for the MCU's next chapter. So, do you absolutely need to stay after the credits to see these scenes? Well, both sequences do offer some bit of new information, as well as forge a path for a way forward for the various character seen in the film. That doesn't make them essential, as the information we do get isn't necessarily bombshell worthy, but both scenes are certainly worth watching.

Does 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Set Up Anything for 'The Marvels'?

The mid-credits scene may have a prominent connection to Captain Marvel's comic history. That being said, the two end-credits scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 generally don't set up any characters or plot details for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which will unite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) team up to take down a new-intergalactic threat. Being Marvel Studios' next film after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and another MCU story that primarily takes place in space, it's not unreasonable to assume that the third Guardians film's end credits scenes would give some sort of glimpse of what's in store for The Marvels.

Alas, no major details for Marvel's next intergalactic adventure are explicitly noticeable in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though to be fair, we won't know that answer for sure until The Marvels releases in November 2023. After all, we already know that The Marvels will have at least one reference to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. As seen in the debut trailer for the film, The Marvels' main antagonist (Zawe Ashton) wields a massive hammer, which looks identical to the one used by the Guardians of the Galaxy's first-ever villain, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), potentially teasing that her character is Ronan's successor within the Kree Empire.

Are the Previous 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Films Available to Stream on Disney+?

Image via Marvel Studios

If you're looking to relive all the Guardians of the Galaxy's past adventures, Disney+ is the place to be. The streamer features every storyline the iconic team has ever been a part of within the MCU. This includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely be coming to Disney+ roughly ninety days after the film's theatrical run. Until then, you can see the anticipated new film in theaters on May 5th.