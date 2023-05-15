Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought the story of one of the most beloved groups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close. After almost a decade of following around this unconventional team of heroes, James Gunn bid farewell to its core members in an emotional blockbuster filled with action. But, to the surprise of many fans, none of the members died during their quest to save Rocket (Bradley Cooper), in a subversion of expectations when it comes to the final installment of a series.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com. Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother and the body actor behind Rocket, explained the filmmaker's reasoning:

We certainly didn't go out of our way to dissuade any rumors about deaths because you don't want people knowing where stuff is going. I know James toyed with it at various times, so it was like maybe so-and-so would die. And then just, in the course of figuring out the story, it just didn't make sense for anyone. And I like where everyone lands, and it's true, it's a finality, of sorts, for a lot of the characters without death, which is pretty interesting to me too.

While no one explicitly died in the latest installment of the franchise, the team has suffered major losses throughout their career. During the final battle of their debut adventure, their original Groot sacrificed himself to protect the team form an explosion, and he was salvaged when Rocket planted a branch that survived the blast. After that, the original Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) to gain access to the Soul Stone during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. But in the vast Multiverse, anything can happen, and you may run into familiar faces.

A variant of Gamora was left behind in the main MCU timeline after the final battle in Avengers: Endgame, but this wouldn't solve the Guardians' problem. Since this is a version of the fearless warrior that was pulled from another Earth's 2014, she hasn't met the team yet, and the friendships she developed over time never happened at all, from her point of view. This would be a fundamental part of Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) character arc during the new movie, as he must learn to live with the fact that the Gamora who is traveling the galaxy with the Ravagers is not the person he fell in love with.

Rocket Takes the Spotlight in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

But the main plot of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is centered around everyone's favorite raccoon, as Rocket is forced to face his past when the team goes up against the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). While it had been teased during previous movies in the series that Rocket was experimented on by an evil scientist, the truth is finally coming to light, with the menacing villain looking to create a society without imperfections. But, in a franchise about finding the beauty in the curveballs life throws at people, the High Evolutionary has a lot of learning to do.

