Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proves James Gunn is not afraid to push the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time with the inclusion of Marvel Studios' first official F-bomb. However, while many people might think an MCU F-bomb might be a big deal, the moment happens so naturally that many fans might actually miss it. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff break down that scene while also discussing the taboo surrounding cursing in movies.

It took 33 movies for Marvel Studios to actually feature an F-bomb, despite having teased heroes cursing before. While this has been a huge deal during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marketing campaign, the bomb is dropped quite casually. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is the one to shout it in the scene where Nebula (Gillian) angrily tries and fails to open the door of a Terran-inspired car. And that’s it. While many people expected the first MCU F-bomb to become a major highlight, it happened just like it would in real life, as an accidental slip caused by a stressful moment. As Gillian perfectly puts it, “It's so funny that they would use it. It's it feels like a monumental thing and it is used in the most throwaway setting.”

Gillian goes even further, questioning why people are so concerned by such a minor thing. As Gillian tells us, “I didn't notice that he [Pratt] said it until someone said, ‘Oh, that's the first F-bomb in MCU history,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ I didn't actually even hear it because, I guess, I'm Scottish and hear a lot of swearing all the time.”

Klementieff full-heartedly agrees with Gillian, underlining how an occasional F-bomb is natural. According to Klementieff, “the thing is, also, why is it a thing in the first place? I mean, we both come from Europe too, so for me, it's like, I use this word all the time. You need a release, so it should be in the movies, too.” Still, Klementieff says that “it's great that it's [the F-bomb] in this movie. We're proud of it.” Everyone should be proud. Gunn might be done with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but this lovable band of ragtag heroes helped to shape the MCU for almost a decade.

What’s Next for the Guardians?

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn managed to give fans a proper farewell before many of the team's core members retired for good. That doesn’t mean this is the end of Marvel Studios’ galactic adventures, as some Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast members still hope to return. Whatever happens next, we are all thankful for the time we spent with Gunn and the Guardians, and we can’t wait to see how the filmmaker handles the new DCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters this Friday, May 5. Check out the full interview with Gillan and Klementieff below: