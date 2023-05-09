If you're wondering how it felt for Florence Welch to see her own son featured in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, you might come to realize that she felt exactly as devastated as most audiences worldwide. Towards the end of the movie, "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence and The Machine can be heard as part of the sequel's soundtrack. And now, The Hollywood Reporter states that the singer was incredibly excited to see her work as part of the story, thanks to a TikTok she shared on her personal account. The song plays over a scene that marks the culmination of these characters' journey, becoming one of the most emotional moments in the franchise instantly.

James Gunn's conclusion to the story he started back in 2014 knows how to get to its audience's heart, after the Guardians have been a major part of pop culture for almost a decade. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently uncertain, with multiple storylines constantly expanding with no apparent relation in sight. Given the current state of the franchise, it was comforting to see the filmmaker bring a sense of finality to one of the most beloved corners of the series. And with his famous love for nostalgic music, Gunn knew exactly which melodies would work to enhance the emotional beats of the sequel.

In the team's farewell tour, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) has to come to terms with his mysterious past. In previous entries, the brave hero refused to talk about the experimentation and torture he went through to protect his feelings. But this time around, he won't be able to run away anymore, with the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) set to pursue his dream of creating the perfect society. The evil villain has the power of manipulating gravity, turning him into the most dangerous adversary the Guardians have faced by themselves. After all, Ego (Kurt Russell) was a planet, but he wasn't very smart.

Image via Disney

Star-Lord's Mission to Find True Love

Besides taking a deep dive into Rocket's past, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has a very emotional subplot, featuring Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) not being able to get over Gamora's (Zoe Saldaña) death during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. After spending most of his days drinking and being irresponsible when it comes to his missions, Star-Lord seems to be excited about life again when is forced to work together with the variant of his partner that was left behind in this timeline after the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). It will be up to him to realize if he can capture the magic again, or if he needs to understand that the Gamora in front of him is not the one he fell in love with.

You can check out the official video where Florence Welch reacts to the "Dog Days Are Over" sequence from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below: