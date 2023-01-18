As fans continue to build up anticipation for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this summer, Funko has revealed via Twitter an official look at their upcoming line of POP figures in celebration of the film. The POP figures are now available for fans to pre-order their favorite characters from the titular team of heroes.

Among the various figures introduced in the upcoming line, fans will be able to pick up their favorite team members, such as Starlord, who poses in his brand-new uniform while holding his iconic blasters. In addition to Starlord, other figures include returning characters such as Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and Mantis in the team's signature new uniform for the film, alongside Groot and Kraglin. However, among the familiar characters, fans won't want to miss out on Adam Warlock, who finally makes his on-screen appearance in the upcoming film. The figure depicts the character in stunning gold paint, which will most likely stand out on any fan's shelf.

Alongside the wide release of the figures mentioned above, Target will also have an exclusive of Mantis in her traditional green outfit, alongside a jumbo-sized Groot, which towers over the other figures. Other exclusive figures include a Rocket variant from BoxLunch, which features him wearing green pants and a blue shirt as he poses with his arms crossed, and Cosmo the Spacedog from Hot Topic, which depicts the character in her adorable space uniform.

The upcoming figures for the new film effectively capture the likeness of the characters while also building up the hype for the arrival of Adam Warlock. Whether future figures will be announced down the line remains to be seen, but the Funko POPs are the first wave in what will likely be a significant merchandising push for the upcoming summer blockbuster. The franchise previously partnered with Funko during the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which featured the beloved characters in seasonal holiday-inspired attire. Alongside the upcoming theatrical premiere of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 figures, fans can also get their hands on POPs based on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which features characters such as M.O.D.O.K. and Kang the Conqueror. With so many Marvel projects still on the way, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Funko.

Funko's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 POPs are now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the upcoming figures below.

