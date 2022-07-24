During their mind-blowing panel at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) is coming back for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with amnesia problems. Filmed back to back with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the two productions mark Gunn’s departure from the beloved franchise, bringing an end to his iteration of the cosmic team of misfits and heroes.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and their cosmic adventures with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians are back to deal with the fact one of their main team members, Gamora, doesn't remember who they are. The green warrior died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but a different variant of the character jumped into Earth-616 on Endgame. As it was revealed during SDCC, things will become even more complicated in the highly-anticipated sequel, as Gamora does not recognize any of the Guardians and is currently working with the Ravagers. The Ravagers are a clan of bounty hunters that cross the galaxy making dangerous deliveries and were an important part of the two previous Guardians movies. This is the first plot detail we got from either Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as both productions are being developed under absolute secrecy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Vol. 3 will also feature Sylvester Stallone as Gillan and Elizabeth Debicki as the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, both characters introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol 2.

As for the newcomers cast, Will Poulter joined the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s cast as Adam Warlock, a role Poulter feels “honored” to play. Chukwudi Iwuji, who recently played a mercenary in Gunn’s DC series Peacemaker, also scored a part in the threequel. Crossing from DC to Marvel, we also have Daniela Melchior, who previously worked with Gunn in The Suicide Squad. Rounding up the newcomer cast are Superstore’s Nico Santos and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due to be released on Disney+ in December 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023.