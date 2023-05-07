At a time when all eyes are on how superhero movies are performing at the box office, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is giving observers and fans enough to ponder about in its opening weekend. The third film in Marvel’s space opera superhero series grossed $114 million domestically and another $168 million from overseas territories, for a global opening of $282 million.

While this is ahead of the projected $250 million to $264 million worldwide debut that was floated over the last couple of days, it’s still a lower haul than what films of a similar stature tend to deliver. For instance, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed $450 million in its worldwide debut just last year, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made around $252 million in its global debut back in 2017, although, crucially, it didn’t open in China until week two. The first Guardians of the Galaxy grossed $161 million in its first three days globally in 2014.

Keep in mind, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, unlike Doctor Strange 2 and its own predecessor, also debuted day-and-date in China, where it made $28 million. While this is superior to what both previous Guardians movies made in their Middle Kingdom debuts, it’s no secret that China has become increasingly irrelevant for Hollywood in the post-pandemic era. Just a decade after American studios spent significant money in trying to woo Chinese audiences, the market has become almost entirely self-reliant, imposing strict restrictions on the number of imported titles that can be released in a year, and limiting the number of screens that they’re allowed to play in, barring some exceptions.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Body Horror Offers Some of the MCU's Scariest Moments

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will have to show real legs if it wants to surpass its predecessors' lifetime hauls. By comparison, the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie made $333 million domestically and $770 million worldwide, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 made $389 million domestically and $863 million worldwide. Starring an ensemble cast led by Chris Pratt, the Guardians began as underdogs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in the following decade, they’ve become beloved by fans after having also appeared in a handful of other Marvel movies.

'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Was Marketed as the Final Movie of the Trilogy

Does Guardians of the Galaxy 3's opening suggest that superhero fatigue is real? Maybe. The film had a sense of finality going in its favor, which Marvel made sure to highlight in the marketing. It’s also writer-director James Gunn’s final film for the studio that propelled him to global fame. He is now serving as the co-CEO of rival DC Studios, where he’ll write and direct the new Superman film, and oversee the slate of programming for the next decade. Reviews for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have been positive, with Collider’s own Ross Bonaime calling it “a funny, exciting, and emotional conclusion” to the trilogy, and opening day audiences awarding it an A CinemaScore. But despite all this, the film is currently performing only marginally better than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which made $106 million in its domestic debut, and $227 million worldwide debut, before tapping out with an underwhelming $474 million globally.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 also stars Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter. You can watch an interview with Gunn and Pratt here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.