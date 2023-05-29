This weekend, one of the most beloved teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were successful on yet another mission, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 flew past a major milestone at the global box office. According to The Numbers, the final installment featuring this iteration of the found family crossed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office. After almost a month since the day it premiered in theaters, the sequel is getting closer to what the first movie managed to earn from ticket sales back in 2014. It's clear that the group introduced to the big screen by James Gunn has made an impact in audiences from all over the galaxy.

In the latest adventure, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is leading a quiet life in the teams' new headquarters in Knowhere, when he is suddenly attacked by an unknown threat. When his friends tried to save him, they realize that they won't be able to do much unless they dig deep into the raccoon's past. While it had been teased that the character went through a situation of abuse in previous movies, it had never been actually explained. The quest to save Rocket's life would eventually lead the Guardians to the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a scientist who can't tell right from wrong.

Added to that, a romantic subplot needed to be resolved before the team could say goodbye, as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) still wasn't able to move on from Gamora's (Zoe Saldaña) death at the hands of Thanos. The leader of the Guardians had a hard time getting through the days, spending most of his time alone. He had to deal with an unusual grieving process, as a different version of the person he lost was running around with the Ravagers. A variant of Gamora from another timeline was left behind in the main universe after Avengers: Endgame, but she didn't remember the time her counterpart spent with the Guardians.

How Do Vol. 3's Box Office Numbers Compare?

The original Guardians of the Galaxy adventure closed out its theatrical run with around $773 at the worldwide box office, while the 2017 sequel managed to earn $869 million. Given how the latest installment is performing, it could end up with a final number between what the other two installments came up with during their runs. Even if the second movie turns out to be the highest-grossing film in the trilogy, the latest adventure is showing very impressive earnings from weekend to weekend, proving that audiences can't get enough of Gunn's unconventional team of "a-holes."